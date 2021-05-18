Porsha Williams Says She's 'Not Pregnant' amid Engagement with Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams got engaged to Simon Guobadia — the estranged husband of her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Falynn Guobadia — earlier this month

Porsha Williams is denying any speculation that she and Simon Guobadia are having a "shotgun wedding."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 39, opened up about her recent engagement with Simon during Tuesday's episode of Dish Nation, sharing that the couple are not expecting a child together.

"I'm not pregnant," Williams said, when co-host Gary Hayes asked about an Instagram photo in which Williams wore a red, tight-fitting bodysuit along with her massive emerald-cut engagement ring.

"Is this what you want, Gary? I'm not pregnant," she continued. "This is not a shotgun wedding."

According to Williams, she and Simon — the ex of her RHOA costar Falynn Guobadia — "got engaged the Thursday before Mother's Day."

"It was very, very special," she recalled, before explaining that she "didn't think anything of it" when she shared a photo of herself and Simon celebrating the holiday with ex Dennis McKinley, whom she split from shortly after giving birth to now-2-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena.

"Dennis and myself and Simon — my fiancé — were sitting there, and it was such a magical moment of just being grown adults and being mature and wanting to do the best thing," she remembered. "I was like, 'Let's seal this moment with a picture and we posted it.' And then I woke up and I was like, 'What's happening? Why is everybody going crazy?' "

Porsha Williams (from left to right) Simon Guobadia, Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley | Credit: Porsha Williams/instagram

Reflecting on her romance with Simon, Williams said, "I've been waiting for a love like this and God answered my prayers ... and I wasn't going to deny it when it was smacking me dead in my face."

"I'm happy," she added.

Williams went public with her relationship with Simon, 56, last week, revealing that it "began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love."

"I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most," she wrote alongside a selfie with the entrepreneur.

Porsha Williams Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia | Credit: Porsha Williams/instagam

Simon later confirmed that they're engaged, saying on his Instagram, "I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some."

The engagement news came just a month after Simon and Falynn — who tied the knot in June 2019 — announced their split following two years of marriage.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on May 11, Falynn said, "I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support. At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you."