Porsha Williams Says Her Relationship Is a 'Work in Progress' as She Faces New Cheating Rumors

Porsha Williams is playing coy about the status of her relationship with fiancé Dennis McKinley.

During a visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, dodged specifics about where she and McKinley stand in their ongoing romance.

The two have been on the rocks since McKinley admitted to cheating on Williams while she was pregnant with their daughter Pilar Jhena, born in March.

And while RHOA viewers have seen them make up — with McKinley apologizing and taking accountability for his infidelity, and Williams later accepting her engagement ring back during a romantic re-proposal — Williams’ answers on WWHL hinted that things may not as happy as they seem.

“We’re working on our relationship,” she told Cohen, giving the host a status update on where she and McKinley were today. “Yeah…”

Asked if she trusts McKinley, Williams dodged the question.

“Huh? I think you ask that every time I come here,” she said. “I think every relationship is a work in progress. We have a daughter together. Just pray for us. You know, you pray for yourselves? Add us in there too, baby.”

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley

That’s not the only question Williams avoided. Later on WWHL, Cohen asked the Go Naked Hair owner about photos that surfaced earlier this month of McKinley out with a group of women at an Atlanta diner at 4. a.m.

“Was that a blip in your relationship when you read about that?” Cohen wondered.

“Um… Ugh… I don’t know?” she said. “What do you mean… I don’t know.. I mean… it’s the blogs… he was out. I don’t know. Can y’all just continue to comment and speculate and let me just figure out my life? I’m figuring out my life. Yeah. Yeah…”

Cohen went on to ask if Williams had words with McKinley after the photos of him surfaced.

“Um… I’m figuring it out,” Williams simply said.

Porsha Williams and daughter PJ

Back in December, also while visiting WWHL, Williams said that she was still building trust back with McKinley.

“We’re still working it out. We’re working on our family. It takes time,” Williams said. “I love him and he loves me and we’re doing what’s best for our family. That’s really all you can do.”

“You have to have trust,” she added, stressing that they were “absolutely” working to rebuild that.

None of that seems to have slowed down Williams plan to get married. She told Cohen that while the two “don’t have a set date yet,” the wedding “will be next year.”

Weeks earlier, at BravoCon, Williams had similar things to say, stressing to fans, “You will hopefully see me get married on television.”

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams

If they do make it down the aisle, this will be Williams’ second marriage. She was previously wed to former NFL star Kordell Stewart, the former pair splitting in 2013 after two years as husband and wife. Williams and Stewart’s breakup also aired on RHOA.

Williams and McKinley appeared to be head-over-heels in love on RHOA, dating for a year before getting engaged last September — just two months after Williams learned she was pregnant with their child. Their passionate romance even earned them a spin-off special, The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Having a Baby.

“I literally wish I could wake up and somebody could be like, ‘It was a dream, it didn’t happen,’ ” Williams said in a November RHOA episode of McKinley cheating. “The movie keeps playing in my head. I keep playing all of these moments. We’re like creating a real family and just to think it wasn’t real, is really hurtful.”

“I’m beyond hurt,” Williams continued. “When I think about my pregnancy, I think about how he was right there by my side. And it makes me think, ‘So you were by my side doing what? Planning to go somewhere else?’ “

“To be disrespected at the most sacred time in life is like, I just can’t forgive that,” Williams said, in tears. “I’m looking at my daughter, telling her, ‘I’m going to work it out, I’m going to work it out.’ But some stuff is not forgivable, and I don’t think she would want me to have to deal with certain things. I don’t think she’d want that.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays-Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.