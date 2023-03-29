Porsha Williams Says Her 2 Weddings Were a 'Dream Come True': 'It Feels Different Being Married'

Porsha Williams is looking back fondly on her two recent "I do's" to Simon Guobadia.

"The weddings were a dream come true," The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, told PEOPLE while promoting season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. "It really was. It was all of me and all of Simon represented that day. And all the people who love us and support us were there for us."

She added, "And it was a true combining of family. A lot of his family from Nigeria and all over the world flew in for the traditional ceremony."

After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta on Nov. 25, the reality star and the Nigerian-born businessman, 58, tied the knot again in a second wedding the next day.

That ceremony, at an Atlanta Methodist church, was filled with 350 guests, including fellow Housewives stars Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Monyetta Shaw, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora and Cynthia Bailey.

Comedian Rickey Smiley, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Karlie Redd, Married to Medicine's Quad Webb, Basketball Wives' Jennifer Williams and musician T.I. and wife Tiny Harris were also in attendance.

The weddings were full of style as Williams wore seven gowns over the course of two days. "I just couldn't turn any dresses down!" she says of her "true fashion extravaganza."

Williams added, "If a wedding dress came my way, and I loved it, I got it."

The overflow of tulle — and love— extended to their honeymoon, which took place across two continents and three separate destinations.

"He and I, baby, we honeymooned," she said. "We honeymooned everywhere. We went everywhere. It was like a three-part honeymoon. We went to Malta, we went to Paris, and we ended it in Costa Rica. So I was like, 'Dang, okay, you're going to do a honeymoon location for each honeymoon, for each wedding.'"

And now, as newlyweds, the love they have for one another is continuing to blossom, she shared, adding that being husband and wife is a new "level of commitment."

"I love his heart," said Williams. "And I love the way he sees me. I think that over the years, I've always thought about how I wanted someone to see me or frame myself, whichever way. But with Simon, I'm truly myself. And he sees that. And he supports everything that I am, everything I want to do."

She added, "I mean, how often do you find a man who is not intimidated by a woman who has dreams and hopes and inspirations, a man who actually looks at you while you're mothering your child, and he says, 'You are such a good mother'? So it's the love he has for me. And in return ... We women, we're like onions. We just open right on up when we get love that way. And I'm wide open, honey."

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is now streaming on Peacock, with new episodes of season 3 dropping every Thursday.