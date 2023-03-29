Porsha Williams Says Her 2 Weddings Were a 'Dream Come True': 'It Feels Different Being Married'

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum married Nigerian-born businessman Simon Guobadia over the course of two days last fall

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on March 29, 2023 03:14 PM
Porsha Williams Needed a Sword to Cut into Her 10-Ft. Cake with Husband Simon Guobadia. Credit: STANLOPHOTOGRAPHY
Photo: @stanlophotography

Porsha Williams is looking back fondly on her two recent "I do's" to Simon Guobadia.

"The weddings were a dream come true," The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, told PEOPLE while promoting season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. "It really was. It was all of me and all of Simon represented that day. And all the people who love us and support us were there for us."

She added, "And it was a true combining of family. A lot of his family from Nigeria and all over the world flew in for the traditional ceremony."

After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta on Nov. 25, the reality star and the Nigerian-born businessman, 58, tied the knot again in a second wedding the next day.

That ceremony, at an Atlanta Methodist church, was filled with 350 guests, including fellow Housewives stars Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Monyetta Shaw, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora and Cynthia Bailey.

Comedian Rickey Smiley, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Karlie Redd, Married to Medicine's Quad Webb, Basketball Wives' Jennifer Williams and musician T.I. and wife Tiny Harris were also in attendance.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Wed — Again! — In American Ceremony https://gallery.stanlophotography.com/Client-Downloads/Porsha-Simon-Wedding/ Credit: @stanlophotography
@stanlophotography

The weddings were full of style as Williams wore seven gowns over the course of two days. "I just couldn't turn any dresses down!" she says of her "true fashion extravaganza."

Williams added, "If a wedding dress came my way, and I loved it, I got it."

The overflow of tulle — and love— extended to their honeymoon, which took place across two continents and three separate destinations.

"He and I, baby, we honeymooned," she said. "We honeymooned everywhere. We went everywhere. It was like a three-part honeymoon. We went to Malta, we went to Paris, and we ended it in Costa Rica. So I was like, 'Dang, okay, you're going to do a honeymoon location for each honeymoon, for each wedding.'"

And now, as newlyweds, the love they have for one another is continuing to blossom, she shared, adding that being husband and wife is a new "level of commitment."

"I love his heart," said Williams. "And I love the way he sees me. I think that over the years, I've always thought about how I wanted someone to see me or frame myself, whichever way. But with Simon, I'm truly myself. And he sees that. And he supports everything that I am, everything I want to do."

She added, "I mean, how often do you find a man who is not intimidated by a woman who has dreams and hopes and inspirations, a man who actually looks at you while you're mothering your child, and he says, 'You are such a good mother'? So it's the love he has for me. And in return ... We women, we're like onions. We just open right on up when we get love that way. And I'm wide open, honey."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is now streaming on Peacock, with new episodes of season 3 dropping every Thursday.

Related Articles
Porsha Williams
Porsha Williams Needed a Sword to Cut into Her 10-Tier Wedding Cake with Husband Simon Guobadia
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Wed — Again! — In American Ceremony https://gallery.stanlophotography.com/Client-Downloads/Porsha-Simon-Wedding/ Credit: @stanlophotography
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Wed — Again! — in American Ceremony: All the Details
Porsha Williams https://gallery.stanlophotography.com/Client-Downloads/Porsha-Simon-Wedding/
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Are Married! Inside Their Nigerian Ceremony — the First of 2 Weddings
Porsha Williams/instagram
Porsha Williams Talks Growing Family with Simon Guobadia, Shares Update on Daughter Pilar
Porsha Williams
Porsha Williams Planned Her 'RHOA' Exit 'Long Before' She Met Her Husband: 'I Wasn't Running Away'
Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling
Eva Marcille to Divorce Michael Sterling Following 4 Years of Marriage: 'One of the Hardest Decisions'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19208 -- Pictured: (l-r) Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Why Gizelle Bryant Didn't Bring Up Those Juan Dixon Cheating Rumors on 'RHOP' : 'I Forgot About It'
Porsha Williams https://gallery.stanlophotography.com/Client-Downloads/Porsha-Simon-Wedding/
Porsha Williams Says Her 7 Bridal Gowns Between Her Double Weddings Made a 'Fashion Extravaganza'
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Wed — Again! — In American Ceremony https://gallery.stanlophotography.com/Client-Downloads/Porsha-Simon-Wedding/ Credit: @stanlophotography
Porsha Williams' Stunning Wedding to Simon Guobadia: See the Photos
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend the premiere of “Single Not Searching” hosted by Lisa Raye at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta on September 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia
Who Is Porsha Williams' Husband? All About Simon Guobadia
Real Housewives Ultimate Trip Season 3
'RHUGT3' Will Feature an ER Visit, Failing Friendships, 'Brokedown Palace' Paranoia and Piping Hot Tea in Thailand
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
RHOA Stars Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman Split
'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora's Husband Ralph Pittman Files for Divorce After Nearly 9 Years of Marriage
RHOA's Falynn Pina Reveals She Has Suffered a Miscarriage with Fiancé Jaylan Banks
'RHOA' Alum Falynn Pina Reveals She Suffered Pregnancy Loss: 'Our Home Is Filled with Tears'
Brandi Glanville Camille Grammer Vicki Gunvalson Caroline Manzo
'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Heading to Morocco for Season 4 with a New 'Ex-Wives Club'
Drew Sidora
'RHOA' : Drew Sidora Reveals She Left Home After Discovering Husband Ralph Got 'Close' with His Assistant