Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Leah McSweeney, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton will be joined by Porsha Williams on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3

Porsha Williams is packing her bags for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, is joining the upcoming third installment of the popular Peacock franchise, according to sources. The show is set to begin filming July 18 in Thailand.

She'll replace Tinsley Mortimer in the cast, who insiders say chose to exit production for "personal reasons."

Williams first joined RHOA in season 5, and remained on the show through the end of season 13. She later appeared on her spinoff, Porsha's Family Matters.

The ladies have already been filmed packing their suitcases and are expected to hop on their respective flights Thursday, sources say.

Representatives for Peacock have yet to confirm the cast or the third season of the franchise. PEOPLE reached out to them for comment, as well as reps for Williams and Mortimer.

It's not yet known what the Thailand trip will entail — other than plenty of Bravolebrities building (and breaking) bonds, of course.

