Porsha Williams Replacing Tinsley Mortimer on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3: Sources

Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Leah McSweeney, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton will be joined by Porsha Williams on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3
By Dave Quinn July 14, 2022 09:30 AM
Credit: getty (2)

Porsha Williams is packing her bags for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, is joining the upcoming third installment of the popular Peacock franchise, according to sources. The show is set to begin filming July 18 in Thailand.

She'll replace Tinsley Mortimer in the cast, who insiders say chose to exit production for "personal reasons."

Williams first joined RHOA in season 5, and remained on the show through the end of season 13. She later appeared on her spinoff, Porsha's Family Matters.

She'll be on Ultimate Girls Trip alongside her former Bravo's Chat Room co-host Gizelle Bryant (Real Housewives of Potomac), as well as as Bryant's RHOP costar Candiace Dillard-Bassett. Other cast members include Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney RoseReal Housewives of Miami's Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton; and Real Housewives of New York City alum Leah McSweeney.

The ladies have already been filmed packing their suitcases and are expected to hop on their respective flights Thursday, sources say.

Representatives for Peacock have yet to confirm the cast or the third season of the franchise. PEOPLE reached out to them for comment, as well as reps for Williams and Mortimer.

Credit: Sophy Holland/Peacock

It's not yet known what the Thailand trip will entail — other than plenty of Bravolebrities building (and breaking) bonds, of course.

The first season of Ultimate Girls Trip premiered in November 2021 and featured Real Housewives of New Jersey sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga; Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards; RHOA's Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey; and RHONY O.G.'s Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer — all enjoying a getaway in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

A second installment, filmed at Dorinda Medley's iconic Great Barrington abode Blue Stone Manor, debuted on June 23. The SiriusXM host was joined by fellow RHONY alum Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong (RHOBH), Brandi Glanville (RHOBH), Eva Marcille (RHOA), Phaedra Parks (RHOA) and Real Housewives of Orange County duo Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip are now streaming on Peacock.

