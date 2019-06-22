RHOA's Porsha Williams Receives Birthday Tribute from Dennis McKinley After Reported Split

Dennis McKinley is staying friendly amid his reported split with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.

In honor of Williams’ 38th birthday on Saturday, McKinley shared a throwback photo of his ex-fiancée celebrating her birthday in 2018.

“Happy 38!” McKinley captioned the photo, which shows Williams relaxing in a plane while holding a large bouquet of red roses. “Tbt 6/22/2018,” he added.

Hours later, the businessman shared a second Instagram tribute, this one celebrating his baby daughter with Williams, Pilar Jhena, turning three months old.

As of Saturday afternoon, Williams had not liked or commented on either of McKinley’s posts.

On Thursday, E! News reported that Williams and her fiancé of eight months had split. Williams’ rep did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Fans began to speculate that something was amiss between the couple when Williams unfollowed McKinley on Instagram in May. Around the same time, rumors began to circulate that he had cheated on her.

Despite the rumors, Williams, who welcomed her daughter with McKinley on March 22, re-followed her fiancé and McKinley denied the cheating allegations in a statement to E! News earlier this month. (Williams has since unfollowed him again.)

“These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family,” he said at the time.

The split news came just days after the new mom was seen enjoying a vacation with baby Pilar at the Costa Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, without McKinley on Father’s Day weekend.

“Porsha was spotted eating with her family at the resort’s rooftop pool lounge Cielo and cuddling her adorable 3-month old daughter at the pool,” a source told PEOPLE of the Bravo star’s trip.

“There were no sightings of Pilar’s father, and Porsha’s fiancé, Dennis McKinley,” the source added.

Image zoom Porsha Williams with baby Pilar Andrew Goldstein Photography

Image zoom Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams Tonya Reeves

During a May episode of the star’s spinoff series, Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Having a Baby, Williams shut down rumors that there was any trouble in paradise and revealed that she and McKinley decided to postpone their wedding because she was pregnant with Pilar.

“I didn’t postpone a wedding ‘cause I’m unsure. I postponed a wedding because I’m pregnant,” she told McKinley’s mother, Mama Gina, assuring her future mother-in-law that the two were prepping a New Year’s Eve nuptials.

The couple got engaged in September after an over-the-top proposal and announced the news on October 1.

Prior to getting engaged, the couple, who have known each other for years, officially dated for one year. Williams announced her pregnancy a few weeks prior to the Sept. 19 engagement.