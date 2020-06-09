RHOA's Porsha Williams Reacts to Stassi Schroeder's Resurfaced 'Nazi Chic' Photo: 'WTH'

Stassi Schroeder made headlines earlier this week when she and Kristen Doute offered apologies to their former black costar Faith Stowers

On Monday, Williams, 38, tweeted "Wth" in response to the 2018 image, which shows Schroeder, 31, smiling while wearing a black hat and a black sweater — dubbing it "Nazi Chic."

Also in the photo are former Vanderpump Rules stars Rachael O'Brien and Kristen Doute, who is seen wearing a red bandana with the words "Tupac Chic" written across the photo. O'Brien's look was described as "Criminal Chic."

At the time, Schroeder deleted the original image and then posted an "appropriate redo" to her Instagram Story, in which she relabeled herself as "#Elsa-IndianaJones Chic."

Still, Schroeder faced a massive amount of backlash, with fans calling for the reality star's sponsors to drop her.

Williams' reaction to the resurfaced photo came a day before Bravo announced that Schroeder and Doute, 37, will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules, on which they have both starred since the show's debut in 2013.

Cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — whose years-old racist tweets resurfaced last winter — will also not be coming back.

"Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules," the network said in a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday.

A rep for Schroeder did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment in response to her Bravo exit and Williams' reaction to the resurfaced photo.

The exits come on the heels of Schroeder and Doute both issuing apologies in response to a past incident with former castmate Faith Stowers.

Last week, during an Instagram Live chat with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice, Stowers — who appeared on seasons 4 and 6 of the Bravo series — recalled a time when Schroeder and Doute spotted a tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft, and called the police to pin the crimes on her.

"There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people," Stowers said during the June 2 conversation. "And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview."

In 2018, Schroeder confirmed calling the cops about Stowers during an appearance on the Bitch Bible podcast. At the time, Doute tweeted a link to a news story about the woman at large at the time, writing, "hey tweeties, doesn't this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn't wanna go there but I'm going there."

"Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better," Schroeder said in her statement posted on Sunday.

"I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person," Schroeder wrote.

Addressing Stowers specifically, Schroeder said: "My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that. I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness."

Meanwhile, Doute shared her own statement on her social media. "I have been taking some time to really process what I've been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers," she wrote.

"Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her," Doute said, adding, "It never was my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better."

Regarding the tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft, Stowers said during her Instagram Live chat that "it was just funny, because [Schroeder and Doute] thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave," later adding, "So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me. It didn't work, so they were upset about that."

As for Boyens and Caprioni, their exits come years after they both posted racist tweets.

In the reported tweets posted in 2012, Boyens called the N-word his "favorite word," talked about wanting to "punch" Asians and called pop star Justin Bieber "queer." Caprioni, a waiter at SUR and Lisa Vanderpump's personal trainer, also reportedly tweeted the N-word multiple times, along with the hashtag "#womensuck."

During last Tuesday's Vanderpump Rules reunion, Boyens emphasized his original apology, adding, "I'm an adult now, and I cringe even thinking that I said those things."