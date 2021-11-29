Porsha Williams said she's "not sure" how Falynn Pina learned about her relationship with fiancé Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams 'Never Had Any Communication' with Falynn Pina Since Romance with Simon Guobadia

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, host Andy Cohen sought answers from Williams, 40, on the drama surrounding her whirlwind romance. Williams said she's "not sure" how Pina learned about the couple's relationship, adding that she's "never had any communication with her."

Early on in RHOA season 13, Pina invited Williams and their friends over for a pool party at the house she was sharing with Guobadia at the time. At the pool party, Pina introduced the ladies to Guobadia, who was seen exchanging a fist bump with Williams. Many episodes later, the same home was the backdrop for a Halloween party that turned into an explosive argument requiring intervention from Guobadia when Pina and costar LaToya Ali got into an altercation.

Asked specifically whether she and Pina have spoken since the engagement news broke, the Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters star told Cohen on Sunday: "No, and [Simon] hasn't either."

Upon clarifying how they first met, Williams revealed Guobadia, 57, initiated a conversation by sliding into her DMs. She then admitted to previously "playing coy" about the pair's connection.

"I actually told him, 'I'm sorry for your divorce,' and all of that because I know what that feels like," she said. "I know what it feels like to go through betrayal and hurt. A little birdie had told me that [Falynn] was pregnant, so I knew what he was about to go through. So I was just basically like, 'Hey, are you okay? ... Praying for you and your family.' "

Williams also opened up about "the timeline" of her relationship with Guobadia following her split from ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley.

"Here's the thing. I was tired of the rollercoaster [with Dennis]," she said. "We had not been intimate or anything, but I just was like with my daughter [Pilar Jhena] here, I want to know what it is. So if you want to be with me, bring the damn ring back. When he didn't, it was an easy cut."

Guobadia and Pina wed in June 2019, and announced their split in April. Less than one month later, Simon revealed he was engaged to Williams.

Williams previously addressed the "optics" of her relationship with Guobadia.

"Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them," she wrote on Instagram in May when confirming the engagement news.

"Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled," the RHOA alum added. "Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."