Porsha Williams Reveals She Is Leaving Dish Nation: 'Goodbyes Are Never Easy'

Porsha Williams shared the news on Instagram that she would be departing the radio show after eight years

Porsha Williams is saying goodbye to Dish Nation!

On Wednesday, the reality star shared the news on Instagram that she would be departing the radio show after eight years. Her last day as a host will be August 27.

"Goodbyes are never easy, and this one is especially hard. For the past eight years, I've worked on one of the most fun, collaborative, exciting, and best produced shows on television. But as I continuously start new chapters in my life, it means I have to close others," she wrote.

"Since 2013, everybody at Dish has been like family to me. There's a lot of people I've met along this journey that I am incredibly thankful for," Williams continued. "Whether it was on air or behind the scenes, they've endlessly supported my career and more importantly, my happiness."

Porsha Williams Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia | Credit: Porsha Williams/instagam

She went on to thank her crew, co-hosts, and the network. And, of course, she couldn't forget about her fans.

"Thank you all for an unforgettable run and almost 10 years of my life I am eternally grateful for," she concluded. "Keep dishing! Love you ♥️"

Williams has not yet confirmed whether or not she will be returning for season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, it appears her next chapter may still include Bravo.

In May, a source told PEOPLE that Williams would be getting a three-part limited series on the network that focuses on her personal life.

"The series was greenlit several months ago and is set to begin production over the summer. The special will focus on Porsha's life and her family," a source tells PEOPLE.

Also in May, Williams announced that she's been in a relationship with Simon Guobadia — the ex of Williams' RHOA costar Falynn Guobadia. Shortly after, Simon clarified that the couple are engaged.