Porsha Williams Still Hopes to 'Get Married on Television' After Fiancé's Cheating Scandal

Porsha Williams is still hoping to walk down the aisle with fiancé Dennis McKinley, even after he admitted to cheating on her while she was pregnant with their 7-month-old daughter, Pilar Jhena.

On Saturday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed to the crowd at BravoCon that she and McKinley were still going strong and still planning on having a wedding — perhaps even one in front of the cameras.

“You will hopefully see me get married on television,” she said at the network’s first-ever convention, held at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

Just last week, RHOA viewers watched Williams open up about her relationship struggles after she discovered McKinley was unfaithful.

The infidelity appeared to come out of the blue for fans. Both appeared to be head-over-heels in love, their romance documented last season on RHOA and on their spin-off special, The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Having a Baby.

Image zoom Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

It threw Williams for a loop too, she admitted at BravoCon. But ultimately, she says being honest about everything that’s happening in her life — the good and the bad — is “what I signed up for.”

“This journey that I’ve been on, in television, I have committed to it. I’m committed to whatever my truth is and that being told in my own way,” Williams said.

“The beginning of the season was very hard on me. But it was my reality at the time,” she continued. “Neither of us wanted it but what we’re going through. … It’s so embarrassing. … I was just doing a baby special, I was just putting our relationship out there as this amazing thing. And then you get to this point that this is happening?”

In the end, though, Williams said that she hopes fans stick by and watch her journey. “Just as we had a beautiful beginning, the ending could also be beautiful,” she said.

“What we’re going through is reality,” she added. “Other people are going through it. By them seeing him take responsibility, me learning to forgive — all of that is something that will hopefully empower them.”

Image zoom Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley @stanlophotography

