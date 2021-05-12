"The series was greenlit several months ago and is set to begin production over the summer. The special will focus on Porsha's life and her family," a source tells PEOPLE

Porsha Williams Getting Limited Series at Bravo Focusing on Her 'Life and Her Family': Source

Porsha Williams is getting her own special on Bravo.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the special is a three-part limited series that focuses on her personal life.

"The series was greenlit several months ago and is set to begin production over the summer. The special will focus on Porsha's life and her family," a source tells PEOPLE.

On Monday night, Porsha announced that she's been in a relationship with Simon Guobadia for the past month. Shortly after, Simon — the ex of Williams' Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Falynn Guobadia — clarified that the couple are engaged.

If the pair are still together when the special, which was first reported by Page Six, begins filming, Simon will likely make an appearance.

In his Instagram post on Monday, Simon shared several photos of the happy couple and a close-up of Williams' new massive emerald-cut engagement ring positioned atop a thin band featuring pavé diamonds.

"I'd like to seize this opportunity to thank every well wisher of Porsha and I, whether via phone, text or DM. You affirm my believe that finding love is possible for everyone who genuinely seeks one," Simon captioned the series of Instagram photos. "Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon. The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey."

Porsha also showed off the impossible-to-miss diamond while posing for photos with Simon and ex Dennis McKinley on Mother's Day.

Porsha Williams Credit: Simon Iyore Guobadia Instagram

Simon's estranged wife Falynn, 31, announced her split from Simon after two years of marriage last month. In an Instagram Story post shared on April 22, Falynn wrote that the "mutual decision was not made lightly" and she and Simon "are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other's lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other's children."

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, Falynn said, "I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support. At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you."

Addressing her new relationship, Porsha wrote on her Instagram post Monday, "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January."

Porsha Williams Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia | Credit: Porsha Williams/instagam

"I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them," she continued. "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."

The divorce has not yet been finalized, but the Guobadias have reached a settlement agreement.

In the wake of Porsha going public with her engagement, many Bravo personalities have left their well-wishes in the comments section under her selfie with Simon.

"MAZEL ❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏" Andy Cohen commented, while The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Margaret Josephs wrote, "Congrats!! So happy for you 🙌💃💕💋👧🏼."