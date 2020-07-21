The Bravo star hopes to show readers how they can heal from their darkest moments

RHOA 's Porsha Williams Wants to 'Share the Real Me' in First Book, The Pursuit of Porsha

Porsha Williams will be adding "published author" to her resume.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the Real Housewives of Atlanta and DISH Nation star will release her first book, The Pursuit of Porsha, next year.

In the book, Williams, 39, will tell her intimate life story as she shares difficult memories and private tragic experiences, from secrets buried deep in her childhood to financial woes that have shaped her own experiences as a mother and business owner.

The Atlanta native and granddaughter of late civil rights activist Hosea Williams hopes to show readers how they can heal from their darkest moments — and find strength in them.

"Putting yourself out there in these times can be both a blessing and curse," Williams says in a statement. "I want to share the real me and my story here, including both my trials as well as my many blessings."

"I am more than a soundbite or a headline or a rumor," she continues. "I'm a strong Black woman who has triumphed over adversity and owned every single one of my mistakes. My story is a journey of passion, faith, and discovery."

Williams has been a cast member of Bravo's RHOA since season 5 in 2012.

On the most recent season of RHOA, viewers saw the couple working through McKinley's affair while Williams was pregnant. He eventually apologized and took accountability for his infidelity, and Williams even accepted her engagement ring back during a romantic re-proposal.

"It was devastating to feel like I was out there trying to stand with my people, stand with our allies, and help them raise a message of hope and to be silenced and not able to breathe because of the gas bomb that was thrown," she told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

"Anybody who is out there now and they feel like they can't move forward because of the mistreatment [by] the police and what they're doing to us ... I would say to them, stay focused on the cause," she added.