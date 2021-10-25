The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters premieres Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo

Porsha Williams' Family Questions Simon Guobadia Engagement in First Trailer for Her New Bravo Show

Porsha Williams' family has a lot to say about her sudden engagement to Simon Guobadia on The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters.

The new limited series, premiering Nov. 28, will see Porsha's extended family getting involved in the various ongoings in her personal life, as each of them "chimes in with their unfiltered opinions, tensions rise," a description from Bravo reads.

In a first look at the upcoming Bravo show released Monday, Porsha, 40, is ready to share her new love with her family. But the opinionated bunch aren't so quick to show their support.

Over a meal with some of her loved ones, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum informs the group she will be Simon's "fourth wife."

One of her family members replies, "Oh, my Lord."

"I want to know why Simon's three previous marriages did not work," another loved one questions, while a third relative says, "I had to find out about Simon on TV."

After the Williams family continues to express their confusion over the engagement, Porsha admits "the optics don't look great."

"People don't have all the facts," she adds.

Porsha's sister sets out to mend the ongoing family drama by planning a relaxing and fun-filled getaway to Mexico. According to the reality star's mom, Diane T. Williams, the trip can go one of two ways.

"This trip can be the best thing for our entire family," says Diane. "Or, it can be a complete fiasco."

Teasing a look at the dramatic family vacation, one family member questions whether Porsha is "really done" with her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley, who she split from in 2019. But Simon tells Porsha separately that he's going to "stand my ground" and won't let another man "speak over" him.

Simon then advises an unknown person to "stay the f--- out of our business." In the next scene, a major fight breaks out amongst the family, resulting in Porsha getting emotional.

PEOPLE broke the news about Porsha's upcoming series in May, just as Simon announced their engagement after one month of dating. A source said the three-part limited series would focus on her personal life, noting it "was greenlit several months ago" and was going to "begin production over the summer."

In addition to showing Porsha's extended family getting involved in her life, a description from Bravo indicated fans will see how "Dennis and her new fiancé, Simon, work through the evolving dynamics of co-parenting, love and most importantly, family."