Porsha Williams Leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta After 9 Seasons: 'What a Run,' Says Andy Cohen

Porsha Williams is bidding farewell to the Real Housewives franchise.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 40, announced her exit from the show after nine seasons on Instagram Thursday. The news come days after her costar Cynthia Bailey announced her exit after 11 seasons.

"After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter," Williams began her statement. "Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise. This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one."

She went on to thank Bravo, Truly Original Productions and Andy Cohen, as well as the reality show's crew "for working tirelessly every day to create our show."

"I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters. You've made the past decade a truly special one," Williams said. "One where I've dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you."

"Don't worry though, I'll be back on your TV very soon. I can't wait to share all of my exciting new endeavors with the world-beginning with the release of my memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, out on November 16. As for the rest, you'll just have to wait and see! Love ya!" she concluded.

Cohen commented, "What a run. What an evolution. As we discussed, I'm gonna go ahead and consider this more of a PAUSE than a goodbye."

The star isn't saying goodbye to her Bravo family just yet: She's been filming a three-part limited series about her life and family for the network. (She shares 2-year-old daughter Pilar with ex Dennis McKinley.)

"The series was greenlit several months ago and is set to begin production over the summer," a source told PEOPLE in May. "The special will focus on Porsha's life and her family."

The limited series news came as she and her fiancé Simon Guobadia announced their engagement. Their whirlwind relationship began just a month before, around the time he and her RHOA costar Falynn Guobadia announced their split. Simon and Falynn have since finalized their divorce.

On the most recent season of RHOA, Williams clashed with costar Kenya Moore, 50, after she accused Williams of having sex with an exotic dancer at Bailey's bachelorette party when the cameras weren't rolling.