Wedding bells are no longer ringing for Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley.

According to E! News, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé of 8 months have split — three months after welcoming their daughter, Pilar Jhena.

Williams’ rep did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Fans began to speculate that something was amiss between the couple when Williams, 37, unfollowed McKinley on Instagram in May. Around the same time, rumors began to circulate that he had cheated on her.

But despite the rumors, Williams, who welcomed her daughter on March 22, re-followed her fiancé and McKinley denied the cheating allegations in an statement to E! News earlier this month.

“These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family,” he said at the time.

During an episode of the star’s spinoff series, Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Having a Baby, Williams shut down rumors that there was any trouble in paradise and revealed that she and McKinley decided to postpone their wedding due to her pregnancy.

“I didn’t postpone a wedding ‘cause I’m unsure. I postponed a wedding because I’m pregnant,” she told McKinley’s mother, Mama Gina, assuring her future mother-in-law that the two were prepping New Year’s Eve nuptials.

The couple was also in the middle of negotiating a prenuptial agreement which Mama Gina was involved in. And while Williams and McKinley had started discussing the terms of the agreement, they also decided to put negotiations “on hold” after they learned about their now-daughter.

“We put that on hold. I’m pregnant so I don’t want to deal with nothing that has to do with stress,” Williams said. “I originally wanted to get married before I had baby PJ. But Dennis and I haven’t really gotten into the nitty gritty of the prenup. Now I don’t think it’s the time. We should be concentrating on PJ.”

The split news comes just days after the new mom was snapped enjoying a vacation with her daughter at the Costa Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, without McKinley on Father’s Day weekend.

“Porsha was spotted eating with her family at the resort’s rooftop pool lounge Cielo and cuddling her adorable three-month old daughter at the pool,” a source told PEOPLE of the Bravo’s trip.

“There were no sightings of Pilar’s father, and Porsha’s fiancé, Dennis McKinley,” the source added.

The couple got engaged in September and announced the news on October 1.

“Dennis rented out a venue and took Porsha via helicopter there,” the star’s rep told PEOPLE exclusively of the over-the-top proposal, adding that there were “candles and rose petals everywhere.”

The singer Lil’ Mo surprised Williams by singing her favorite song, “4 Ever,” and Williams and McKinley then threw a “prayer party” for their baby on the way.

Williams previously opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with McKinley, calling her pregnancy six years after suffering a miscarriage a “dream come true.”

“The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted. … It’s like a dream come true,” she said.

Prior to getting engaged, the couple, who have known each other for years, officially dated for one year. Williams announced her pregnancy a few weeks prior to the Sept. 19 engagement.