RHOA's Porsha Williams Says She and Dennis McKinley Are 'Re-Engaged' After His Cheating Scandal

Porsha Williams is officially engaged … again!

During an appearance on Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, announced that she and Dennis McKinley, 43, are ready to walk down the aisle again.

“We are re-engaged,” said Williams, who shares 8-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena with McKinley, later adding, “Yes, it’s the same ring.”

The couple’s happy news comes after they went their separate ways earlier this year, when Williams discovered McKinley had cheated on her while she was pregnant with their only child. At the time Williams learned of McKinely’s infidelity, Pilar Jhena was only 3 months old.

Fans are currently watching their split play out on season 12 of RHOA, with Williams revealing in a recent episode that she had given her oval-shaped diamond engagement ring back at his request.

Bravo cameras had started filming just “two or three weeks after their separation,” Williams said on WWHL.

Asked by Cohen if she trusts McKinley now, Williams said the two are “still working it out.”

“We’re working on our family. It takes time,” Williams said. “I love him and he loves me and we’re doing what’s best for our family. That’s really all you can do.”

“You have to have trust,” she added, stressing that they were “absolutely” working to rebuild that.

Image zoom Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

RELATED: Porsha Williams Still Hopes to ‘Get Married on Television’ After Fiancé’s Cheating Scandal

None of that seems to have slowed down Williams and McKinley’s wedding plans.

In November at BravoCon, she revealed that she and McKinley were still planning their nuptials — telling fans, “You will hopefully see me get married on television.”

She doubled down on that on Sunday’s WWHL, stressing to Cohen that while “we don’t have a set date yet,” the wedding “will be next year.”

RELATED: Porsha Williams Is ‘Beyond Hurt’ as Dennis McKinley Admits to Cheating During Her Pregnancy

This will be Williams’ second marriage. She was previously wed to former NFL star Kordell Stewart, the former pair splitting in 2013 after two years as husband and wife. Williams and Stewart’s breakup also aired on RHOA.

Williams and McKinley appeared to be head-over-heels in love on RHOA, dating for a year before getting engaged last September — just two months after Williams learned she was pregnant with their child. Their passionate romance even earned them a spin-off special, The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Having a Baby.

“I literally wish I could wake up and somebody could be like, ‘It was a dream, it didn’t happen,’ ” Williams said in a November RHOA episode of McKinley cheating. “The movie keeps playing in my head. I keep playing all of these moments. We’re like creating a real family and just to think it wasn’t real, is really hurtful.”

“I’m beyond hurt,” Williams continued. “When I think about my pregnancy, I think about how he was right there by my side. And it makes me think, ‘So you were by my side doing what? Planning to go somewhere else?’ “

“To be disrespected at the most sacred time in life is like, I just can’t forgive that,” Williams said, in tears. “I’m looking at my daughter, telling her, ‘I’m going to work it out, I’m going to work it out.’ But some stuff is not forgivable, and I don’t think she would want me to have to deal with certain things. I don’t think she’s want that.”

Image zoom Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley @stanlophotography

Looking back now, Williams said at BravoCon that being honest about everything that’s happening in her life — the good and the bad — is “what I signed up for.”

“This journey that I’ve been on, in television, I have committed to it. I’m committed to whatever my truth is and that being told in my own way,” Williams said.

“The beginning of the season was very hard on me. But it was my reality at the time,” she continued. “Neither of us wanted it but what we’re going through. … It’s so embarrassing. … I was just doing a baby special, I was just putting our relationship out there as this amazing thing. And then you get to this point that this is happening?”

In the end, though, Williams said that she hopes fans stick by and watch her journey. “Just as we had a beautiful beginning, the ending could also be beautiful,” she said.

“What we’re going through is reality,” she added. “Other people are going through it. By them seeing him take responsibility, me learning to forgive — all of that is something that will hopefully empower them.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays-Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.