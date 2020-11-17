"Biggest message I got from this week is to prioritize your health! You can’t just go and go," Porsha Williams said

Porsha Williams is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized.

In an Instagram post shared over the weekend, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced that she was back home following her hospitalization.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Thank you everyone for your well wishes. It’s good to finally be home from the hospital. I Love, love my flowers from @workwincelebrate & ladies of #Bravochatroom @gizellebryant @beingbernz @kate_chastain Thank you! I’ll see you all next week God willing," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself sitting on a bed beside multiple bouquets of flowers and a teddy bear that she received.

Though the Bravo personality did not reveal the reason for her hospital stay, she did learn an important lesson: "to prioritize your health."

"Biggest message I got from this week is to prioritize your health! You can’t just go and go," she wrote. "If you don’t God will sit you right in down and make you figure it out. Road to recovery... ♥️💪🏾."

Fellow RHOA star Cynthia Bailey commented, "Amen! Can't take our health for granted. Glad you are feeling better!" along with a kissy face emoji.

A day later, the mother of one — she shares daughter Pilar Jhena, who turns 2 in March, with fiancé Dennis McKinley — shared another recovery photo of herself eating a meal in bed as she gave thanks to God.

"Thanking God for everyday ! Thank you for the blessings seen and unseen, past and future! 🙏🏾 Thank you mommy for my yummy breakfast 😘 @msdianeofficial," she captioned the photo, in which she wore a sports bra and sat under the covers while eating breakfast.

Image zoom Credit: Porsha Williams/instagram

Image zoom Credit: Porsha Williams/instagram

Not knowing that Williams had been hospitalized, former RHOA star NeNe Leakes wrote, "OMGGGG! This is the first time I'm seeing this. Gonna call u."

After Williams shared the second update with fans, which showcased the top part of her stomach, multiple users questioned if she was pregnant.

"Are you expecting?" wrote one user.

"That a baby bump sis?" asked another.

"I’m praying for you my fav!!!... and question is there a bun in the oven," said an Instagram account holder.

When a user reportedly commented, "You and your unborn baby in my prayers," Williams denied being pregnant, according to E! and Us Weekly.

"Ma’am, I am not pregnant," she reportedly replied.

Bravo had no comment about Williams' hospitalization.

Last week, PEOPLE confirmed that RHOA had paused filming after a member of the production team tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

RHOA is currently filming season 13 of the hit Bravo series. The new season will feature returning Housewives Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Bailey and Williams, along with newcomer Drew Sidora.

"The set follows rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols including contract tracing," a source close to production told PEOPLE. "Out of an abundance of caution, production is shutting down for two weeks."

In the RHOA supertease, the women confront the coronavirus pandemic. "Keep your mask and your wig on tight, boo," said Williams. "I will quarantine a bitch."

While there is still much unknown about COVID-19, the World Health Organization says that evidence shows the virus most commonly spreads through direct, indirect or close contact with an infected person's saliva, respiratory secretions or secretion droplets, which are released from the mouth or nose by coughing, sneezing and speaking.

As of Monday, more than 11,200,400 people in the United States have been infected with COVID-19 and 246,400 have died from the illness, according to the New York Times.