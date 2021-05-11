Porsha Williams Confirms Relationship with RHOA Costar Falynn Guobadia's Ex-Husband Simon

The reality star's announcement comes amid speculation she is engaged to her new love

Porsha Williams' new man may be a familiar face to The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers.

The Bravo reality star, 39, confirmed her relationship with Simon Guobadia — the ex of Williams' RHOA costar Falynn Guobadia — in an Instagram post on Monday amid speculation the pair are already engaged.

"Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love," she wrote alongside a selfie with Simon. "I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."

Falynn, 31, announced her split from Simon after two years of marriage last month. In an Instagram Story post shared on April 22, Falynn wrote that the "mutual decision was not made lightly" and she and Simon "are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other's lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other's children."

Faylnn Guobadia and Simon Guobadia Simon and Faylnn Guobadia | Credit: Faylnn Guobadia/Instagram

Addressing her new relationship, Porsha wrote on her Instagram post, "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January."

"I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them," she continued. "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."

Williams added that both her ex Dennis McKinley — with whom she split from shortly after giving birth to now 2-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena — and Simon "are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ."

"Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let's praise them!!!!" she wrote.

Added Williams, "It's truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P #LoveWins."

Porsha Williams (from left to right) Simon Guobadia, Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley | Credit: Porsha Williams/instagram

Williams' post comes just a day after she was photographed wearing a massive sparkler on her wedding ring finger.

In photos shared on her Instagram in honor of Mother's Day, the actress can be seen wearing a large ring on her left hand as she poses with Simon and McKinley.

"Happy Mother's Day to me and all the other mothers out there," she captioned the shots. "What a wonderful day!!'"

When asked about the ring during Monday's episode of Dish Nation, Williams teased that she will "dish on it a little later."

A rep for Williams did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the wake Williams going public with her new relationship, many Bravo personalities have left their well wishes in the comments section under her selfie with Simon.

"MAZEL ❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏" Andy Cohen commented, while The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Margaret Josephs wrote, "Congrats!! So happy for you 🙌💃💕💋👧🏼."