"It feels impossible to enjoy this new 'almost post-COVID' life [in the U.S.] knowing that death, sickness and grief hang heavy in the air in India," Poorna Jagannathan tells PEOPLE

For actress Poorna Jagannathan, it was of the utmost importance that she use her influence to help India's COVID-19 relief effort.

India, at this time, is currently enduring one of the world's most challenging coronavirus outbreaks due to a deadly second wave of infections. To assist in India's time of need, Jagannathan — who is of Indian descent — worked alongside her Never Have I Ever colleagues to raise over $100,000 to benefit GiveIndia, an online donation platform for the country's COVID relief efforts.

"Our fundraiser came together so quickly and could not have been done without the support of Mindy [Kaling], Lang [Fisher] — who created a show so rooted in the modern South Asian experience — and Netflix, who swooped in to make it happen," Jagannathan, 48, tells PEOPLE of the cast's charitable season 2 table read. "All three of us — Maitreyi [Ramakrishnan], Richa [Moorjani] and myself — had been feeling so down and helpless as we watched our feeds explode with news and overwhelming needs in India and I'm just grateful we were able to play a small part in using our platforms however we can to try and help."

Jagannathan stressed just how dire the situation is in India, where it's death toll just hit a record-high globally at 4,529 deaths, according to a Wednesday report from The Wall Street Journal. This number surpasses a record previously set by the United States in January at 4,475 deaths.

"We all feel a level of helplessness at the reality of the situation. A friend texted this to me: 'There are no ambulances, no open hospital beds, no oxygen supply, no ventilators, no basic necessities in pharmacies (like a thermometer). There are no cremation spots available for those who have passed. Grocery deliveries have stopped, there are no nurses or private care options available if you want to keep your loved one at home because hospitals are full,'" she says of the text.

"I think I have a version of survivor's guilt. I'm fully vaccinated, my kid's going to be vaccinated soon, there's talk of not needing masks as much anymore," she continues. "There's a really bright light at the end of the tunnel here in the U.S. And yet, my Twitter feed reads like one big obituary. It feels impossible to enjoy this new 'almost post-COVID' life knowing that death, sickness and grief hang heavy in the air in India."

Jagannathan says that the virus "has affected almost everyone I know," noting that she had an aunt who died from COVID-19 and "so many friends" who lost loved ones as well. "I think the overwhelming feeling in India is that they have been abandoned — by their government, by the world, by the systems designed to protect and keep them safe," she says.

The actress additionally hopes that the Never Have I Ever cast's fundraiser "helps Indians in India realize that the rest of the world is thinking about them constantly" and that "they are not alone."

"India thought they had escaped the virus unscathed and that the worst of it was over, but this virus still has so many unknowns and it's unfortunately far from over," she continues. "Already, we are hearing of surges in other parts of the world like Nepal and if we don't act as a global community, the loss of life is going to continue to be unimaginable and further devastation unmeasurable."

There are many ways that people around the world can give back amid this crucial time for India, Jagannathan says.

"Donations are what India desperately needs right now. We fundraised for GiveIndia's emergency COVID relief efforts, and the donation link is still live. But beyond giving money, I hope fans of our show and the general community at large raise their voices," she says, explaining how there are "so many inspiring on the ground efforts" occurring right now.

"We need the G7 [Group of Seven] to speed up sharing vaccines, patents and information to help countries that are struggling to get out of crisis," she continues. "COVID made sure we learned a lot of lessons — and one of the biggest ones is how interconnected we all are."

To learn more about the cause and how you can help to support India, head to GiveIndia's website.