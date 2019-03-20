Marion “Pooch” Hall won’t be seeing prison time after being arrested for endangering his child.

On Tuesday, the Ray Donovan actor admitted to driving under the influence in October while his 2-year-old son Djulian Bryant sat in his lap, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hall, 45, pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor for driving with a blood alcohol content over .08 percent and another for child endangerment.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Hall received a three-year sentence of probation, a mandatory three-month residential alcoholic treatment program, and one year of parenting classes. The actor’s driving license was also suspended for six months, according to the D.A.’s Office.

Representatives for Hall did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Marion "Pooch" Hall George Napolitano/FilmMagic

The actor’s plea deal comes five months after he was arrested while behind the wheel with Djulian sitting in his lap.

Burbank Police responded to a call on Oct. 3 regarding a traffic collision. When officers arrived, witnesses reported seeing a man weaving in and out of traffic with a small child seated on his lap, the spokesperson told PEOPLE. One witness reported seeing the child’s hands on the steering wheel.

RELATED: Ray Donovan Actor Marion ‘Pooch’ Hall Arrested, Charged with DUI and Endangering 2-Year-Old Son

The driver was identified as Hall, who has played Daryll Donovan in the Showtime drama since 2013.

Hall ultimately collided with a parked vehicle and was detained at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported as a result of the collision. His son was released to the actor’s wife, Linda Hall, at the scene.

RELATED VIDEO: “Shameless” Star William H. Macy on Alleged DUI of TV Son Ethan Cutkosky: “I’m Gonna Kick Him in the Butt When I See Him!”