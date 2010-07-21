POLL: Will You Watch a New View-Like Talk Show with Celeb Moms?

Looks like Whoopi, Joy, Elisabeth, Sherri and Barbara will have some chatty competition.

CBS has announced a new daytime talk show, coming in the fall, that will look a lot like ABC’s hit The View.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Five celebrity moms have signed on to chat about “topical events and contemporary issues through the eyes of parents,” according to The New York Times.