POLL: Will You Watch a New View-Like Talk Show with Celeb Moms?
Looks like Whoopi, Joy, Elisabeth, Sherri and Barbara will have some chatty competition.
CBS has announced a new daytime talk show, coming in the fall, that will look a lot like ABC’s hit The View.
Five celebrity moms have signed on to chat about “topical events and contemporary issues through the eyes of parents,” according to The New York Times.
They are America’s Got Talent judge Sharon Osbourne, Broadway and DWTS vet Marissa Jaret Winokur, Sara Gilbert, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini, and Big Brother and The Early Show host Julie Chen, who’s also the wife of the CBS Corporation chief executive Leslie Moonves.