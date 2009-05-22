POLL: Who Should Join The Real Housewives of N.Y.?

Sure, season 2 of The Real Housewives of New York City just wrapped with an extra-dramatic two part reunion special, but producers are already thinking ahead to season 3. The network just sent out casting notices targeted to ambitious women in the Big Apple.

“We’re always looking for new and interesting characters and to keep the show fresh” a rep for the show says. “There are so many stories to tell and we want to keep topping ourselves every season.”

(If you’ve got what it takes, email Bravo at tvrealitycasting@gmail.com)

PEOPLE thought, who better to join Alex, Ramona, Jill, Bethenny, LuAnn and Kelly than a famous face?

Here are our picks:

• Dina Lohan — She was already named Long Island Top Mom, and she has raised her children in the spotlight. We predict clashes with resident mother hen, Jill Zarin.

• Tinsley Mortimer — She’s got edge as a fashion designer, actual socialite status (watch out, Kelly!) and has guest starred on Gossip Girl.

• Star Jones — The former View co-host is a real professional woman who loves to live large! Maybe she and Simon will hit it off?

• Christie Brinkley — A dedicated mother, supermodel and fixture on the Hamptons scene. We see her bonding with Countess LuAnn.

• Ivanka Trump — She’s a businesswoman, heiress and true New Yorker. Plus, we’d love to see Ramona take on The Donald!

Can’t get enough of the Housewives? Check out a bonus episode of lost footage Thursday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

