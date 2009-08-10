POLL: What Should Paula Abdul DoNext?

The end of her long run on American Idol is surely just the beginning for Paula Abdul.

Having decided to leave television’s top-rated show after eight seasons, Abdul, 47, finds herself as the most sought-after personality in the industry, with three of the major broadcast networks on the record salivating at the prospect of landing her as a judge for their own shows.

Top ABC executive Stephen McPherson has saidhe’d love to have Abdul on Dancing with the Stars. NBC’s Paul Telegdy is eyeing her for a possible spot at the judges’ table on America’s Got Talent. And even her previous employer, FOX, has a shot, with So You Think You Can Dance executive producer Nigel Lythgoe counting himself as a huge Abdul fan.