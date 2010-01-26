POLL: Do You Want Snooki on Season 2 of Jersey Shore?

Will The Situation‘s six-pack and the Snooki pouf return to Seaside Heights, N.J., next summer? It’s one of the most buzzed-about questions on the minds of Jersey Shore fans — or just anyone fascinated with the show. (A Google search of “Jersey Shore” yields over 18 million — yes, million — hits.)

There’s chatter about the cast banding together, Friends-style, to ask for upwards of $10,000 per episode. But we’re pretty sure there are hoards of other fist-pumpers out there who would love to hit the Shore in 2010. (And they’d probably settled for payment in the form of shots at Karma.)

But would the shore house be the same without Snooki’s slippers? The guys’s GTL routine? Vinny‘s mom? Would a new cast make the show just a tanned, hair-gelled cousin of The Real World? Or would they give us a whole new slew of expressions, acronyms and drama? Stay tuned. — Rennie Dyball

Scott Gries/Picture Group