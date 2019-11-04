Police Say Fight Erupted on the Set of Madam Secretary, Was 'Quickly Contained'

One person was hospitalized after a fight broke out on the set of Madam Secretary on Friday, police confirm to PEOPLE.

The fight, which was originally reported by TMZ, allegedly occurred on the CBS show’s set in Whippany, New Jersey, and required police assistance.

“We had 3 officers working the detail and it was contained quickly,” Capt. David White tells PEOPLE. “The only injury was to the individual who got punched.”

CBS did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that several hundred actors were gathered to film a scene with Téa Leoni, who plays lead character Elizabeth McCord, a former CIA analyst and political science professor turned Secretary of State.

During the break, one actor reportedly cut the line of many extras who were waiting for the snacks and coffee table. A female craft services staffer then told the actor to get to the back.

The fight reportedly broke out when the actor pushed the female employee. Her husband, who also works craft services, allegedly punched the actor right in the face.

The sources told TMZ that the actor landed on the table and was punched several more times by the husband, who jumped on top of him, leaving him blooded before police intervened.

The actor was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries, the sources told TMZ. Nobody was arrested on the scene.

The political drama series premiered its sixth and final 10-episode season on Oct. 6. The show also stars Tim Daly, Patina Miller, Željko Ivanek, Geoffrey Arend and Erich Bergen.

Madam Secretary airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.