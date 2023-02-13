'Days of Our Lives' Actor Cody Longo's Death Deemed 'Non-Suspicious' by Police, Cause 'Still to Be Determined'

Cody Longo's death did not happen under suspicious circumstances, the Austin Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

Though toxicology and autopsy reports are still pending, homicide detectives concluded that the Days of Our Lives actor's death was "non-suspicious."

Longo — who played Nicholas Alamain, the son of Carly Manning (Crystal Chappell), on eight episodes of Days of Our Lives in 2011 — was 34 at the time of his death. He also appeared in ​​Hollywood Heights, Make It or Break It and Nashville.

Vertical Entertainment/Everett

At the time of his death, Longo had stepped back from acting to pursue music, according to manager Alex Gittelson.

"My heart breaks for his beautiful family," Gittelson told PEOPLE. "He had taken some time away from acting to pursue music and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year."

Gittelson also called Longo his "dear friend for over a decade" who was a "loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed."

On Friday, Longo's wife Stephanie shared a statement with PEOPLE on Longo's passing. "Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated," she shared of the couple's three young children. "He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you."

In January 2020, Longo was arrested and charged with sex assault on a child — a class 4 felony, though the charges were later dropped in a plea deal. In January 2021, Longo pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in Colorado relating to a 2019 incident with a 9-year-old girl, according to Clarksville Now.

Longo also had a 2020 domestic assault charge after his wife told police he shoved her in the face with his forearm, according to a police report obtained by the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following Longo's death, his attorney Iris Eytan told PEOPLE: "Cody should be remembered as a kind, gentle and talented soul. He had a complicated relationship with his biological father which led to the false accusations which ensued."