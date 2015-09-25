Please Like Me's Josh Thomas and Costars Dish on What It's Like to Work with John the Dog

There’s one actor on the set of Please Like Me who no one can deny works like a dog.

Before the Aussie comedy returns for its third season, we have an exclusive look at what life is really like behind the scenes for the show’s true star: John the Cavoodle!

Series creator and star Josh Thomas previously told PEOPLE that John is “the best part of the show … 50 percent Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, 50 percent poodle, 100 percent gangsta.”

In the clip, Keegan Joyce – who joined in season 2 as Arnold, a love interest for Thomas’ character Josh – details the, ahem, rather graphic way that John gets in character for filming, while costar Caitlin Stasey, who plays Claire, describes John’s work ethic. Suffice it to say, he pretty much owns the set: “He’s kind of like those actors sort of throughout the ’70s and ’80s that would show up on set, like, either hungover or sort of, like, high on some sort of narcotic and do what they need to do, do one take of it and then the rest of the day is f—ed.”

Thomas, whose production company is called John & Josh International, also cheekily reveals that John is good enough that he could be a one-take-only kind of actor, and that the pooch is a consummate professional.

And, oh yeah, as evidenced by the many shots of John in various costumes on set, he’s pretty darn adorable, too.

Season 3 of Please Like Me premieres Oct. 16 on Pivot.