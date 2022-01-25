From Bunny Ears to Breaking Barriers and Beyond: The Changing Look of Playboy

The media mogul smiles with two dozen Bunnies, matching in uniform, at one of his Playboy Clubs. The original club opened in Chicago in 1960, and more than 50,000 people joined in its first year in business.

Launching the venture when segregation still existed in the American South, Hefner was adamant from the start that such discrimination would never be tolerated in his clubs.

"There were syndicated [Playboy] clubs in New Orleans and Miami and in both cases, there were segregation problems. We said to the guys, you have to accept the members, racial consideration is of no importance. You have to accept them if they're members," he told PEOPLE. "And we literally bought back the franchises and ran them ourselves."

Musing on just how revolutionary Playboy was at that time, Hefner continued, "Part of the concept behind the magazine was breaking barriers. And it wasn't just a sexual thing. It was racial and doing the things that were right. And in the process that set Playboy apart."