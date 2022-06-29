Pitch Perfect and Vampire Academy Spin-Off Series Set Peacock Premiere Dates
Peacock has released an exciting schedule for their upcoming shows, including previously announced spin-offs for Pitch Perfect and Vampire Academy.
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin will star Adam DeVine, Sarah Hyland, Lera Above, Jameela Jamil and German actor Flula Borg, who had a breakout role in Pitch Perfect 2.
In the six-episode, half-hour series, DeVine's character Bumper Allen moves to Germany years after finishing college to revive his music career after one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.
DeVine will be joined as a producer on the series by costar Elizabeth Banks, who's producing alongside husband Max Handelman under their company Brownstone Productions. Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer of Gold Circle Films will also produce the series, which has tapped The Good Place's Megan Amram as showrunner.
As for the new show Vampire Academy, the "supernatural YA drama series" originally based on Richelle Mead's best-selling book series will follow two young women in their friendship as it defies their opposing classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One character is a powerful Royal while the other is a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage 'Strigoi' who threaten to tear their society apart.
Joining as series regulars are Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser and Andrew Liner.
Vampire Diaries creator Julie Plec will executive produce and script the 10-episode, hour-long series alongside Marguerite MacIntyre.
Vampire Academy starts streaming on Peacock Sept. 15, followed by Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin on Nov. 23.