Pitch Perfect and Vampire Academy Spin-Off Series Set Peacock Premiere Dates

In the six-episode, half-hour series, DeVine's character Bumper Allen moves to Germany years after finishing college to revive his music career after one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

DeVine will be joined as a producer on the series by costar Elizabeth Banks , who's producing alongside husband Max Handelman under their company Brownstone Productions. Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer of Gold Circle Films will also produce the series, which has tapped The Good Place 's Megan Amram as showrunner.

As for the new show Vampire Academy, the "supernatural YA drama series" originally based on Richelle Mead's best-selling book series will follow two young women in their friendship as it defies their opposing classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One character is a powerful Royal while the other is a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage 'Strigoi' who threaten to tear their society apart.