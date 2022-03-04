Pitch Perfect Star Skylar Astin Lands Recurring Role on New Season of Grey's Anatomy

Astin has previously appeared in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Girls and the first two Pitch Perfect films

Skylar Astin is set to appear in a recurring arc on Grey's Anatomy, PEOPLE can confirm.

The actor, 34, will play Todd Earnes, an environmental science expert whose pregnant sister is a patient at Grey Sloan Memorial, Deadline reports.

The Pitch Perfect star will first appear in season 18, episode 13 of Grey's, titled "Put the Squeeze on Me," which will air on March 24.

Last month, Grey's Anatomy and spinoff Station 19 kicked off their midseason premieres in a two-hour crossover event, which saw Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) fighting for his life after a nasty car wreck in Tacoma, Washington.

In 2019, Shonda Rhimes' beloved series made history as the longest-running medical drama on American television.

RELATED VIDEO: Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Kick Off Winter Premieres in Shocking Crossover Event — Watch the Trailer!

At the time, it surpassed ER, the groundbreaking NBC series that premiered in 1994 and signed off after 15 seasons.

Late last year, titular Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo said she is ready for Meredith Grey to retire, in an interview with Insider.

"I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end," she said. "I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?' "

But the actress said that despite her pleas, the show will most likely continue. "Everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars,' " she said.

This isn't the first time Pompeo admitted she saw the series' expiration date approaching. In September, she told Entertainment Tonight she's been "trying to get away for years."

"It's not because I haven't been trying," she said of leaving Meredith Grey behind. "I have strong relationships at the network [ABC] and they have been very, very good to me, and have incentivized me to stay."