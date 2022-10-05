'Pitch Perfect' 's Adam Devine Debuts Brand-New Mashup Ahead of 'Bumper in Berlin'

Adam Devine is having a Bumper day ahead of the premiere of his new Pitch Perfect TV spin-off Bumper in Berlin.

On Wednesday, Peacock released a new teaser for the series that shows the funnyman, 38, back in character as Bumper Allen as he sings a mashup of A-ha's "Take on Me" and Nena's "99 Luftballons."

The clip begins with Bumper giving himself a confidence boost, explaining, "Bumper, why are you so nervous? Your face looks so good on camera."

Bumper then switches gears to talk to viewers directly and reintroduce himself after some time away. (Pitch Perfect 3 debuted nearly five years ago in Dec. 2017.)

"Hey everyone, it's me, Bumper Allen. I know I might have been off the grid for a little while but I've been busy putting together a little mash up for you guys so check it out," he teases. "You might recognize a familiar face or seven."

Finally, Bumper then shares a clip of his mashup complete with multiple versions of himself singing in harmony.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin will follow Bumper, who moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes a hit in Berlin.

"A lovable villain from our films gets a chance to be the hero of his own story in a foreign land filled with romance, comedy, strange new characters and hit songs," executive producer Elizabeth Banks previously said.

Devine previously said that the show is an opportunity for his character to "grow into a full human" after being "pretty one-dimensional" in the films.

"He grows as a person and you see the more vulnerable side of the Bump man," he shared.

In addition to Devine, the show also stars Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova and Jameela Jamil.

Banks promised that fans will not "be disappointed" by the music featured in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

"It's very influenced by German pop music, but also has several American hits from the '90s and features an amazing original single from the beloved Ryan Tedder," she shared.

"Obviously I will be belting all those sweet lady jams that Bumper is known for crooning in the movie but there are also originals," teased Devine. "Ryan Tedder even wrote Bumper a song! I feel like Beyoncé!"

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin premieres Nov. 23 on Peacock.