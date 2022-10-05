'Pitch Perfect' 's Adam Devine Debuts Brand-New Mashup Ahead of 'Bumper in Berlin'

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin will premieres Nov. 23 on Peacock

By
Published on October 5, 2022 11:30 AM

Adam Devine is having a Bumper day ahead of the premiere of his new Pitch Perfect TV spin-off Bumper in Berlin.

On Wednesday, Peacock released a new teaser for the series that shows the funnyman, 38, back in character as Bumper Allen as he sings a mashup of A-ha's "Take on Me" and Nena's "99 Luftballons."

The clip begins with Bumper giving himself a confidence boost, explaining, "Bumper, why are you so nervous? Your face looks so good on camera."

Bumper then switches gears to talk to viewers directly and reintroduce himself after some time away. (Pitch Perfect 3 debuted nearly five years ago in Dec. 2017.)

"Hey everyone, it's me, Bumper Allen. I know I might have been off the grid for a little while but I've been busy putting together a little mash up for you guys so check it out," he teases. "You might recognize a familiar face or seven."

Finally, Bumper then shares a clip of his mashup complete with multiple versions of himself singing in harmony.

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- “Torschlusspanik” Episode 102 -- Pictured: Adam Devine as Bumper Allen -- (Photo by: Julia Terjung/Peacock)
Julia Terjung/Peacock

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin will follow Bumper, who moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes a hit in Berlin.

"A lovable villain from our films gets a chance to be the hero of his own story in a foreign land filled with romance, comedy, strange new characters and hit songs," executive producer Elizabeth Banks previously said.

Devine previously said that the show is an opportunity for his character to "grow into a full human" after being "pretty one-dimensional" in the films.

"He grows as a person and you see the more vulnerable side of the Bump man," he shared.

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- “Torschlusspanik” Episode 102 -- Pictured (l-r): Adam Devine as Bumper Allen, Sarah Hyland as Heidi -- (Photo by: Julia Terjung/Peacock)
Julia Terjung/Peacock

In addition to Devine, the show also stars Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova and Jameela Jamil.

Banks promised that fans will not "be disappointed" by the music featured in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

"It's very influenced by German pop music, but also has several American hits from the '90s and features an amazing original single from the beloved Ryan Tedder," she shared.

"Obviously I will be belting all those sweet lady jams that Bumper is known for crooning in the movie but there are also originals," teased Devine. "Ryan Tedder even wrote Bumper a song! I feel like Beyoncé!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin premieres Nov. 23 on Peacock.

Related Articles
PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- “Torschlusspanik” Episode 102 -- Pictured (l-r): Adam Devine as Bumper Allen, Sarah Hyland as Heidi -- (Photo by: Julia Terjung/Peacock)
First Look! Sarah Hyland and Adam Devine Are Aca-dorable in 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin'
Rebel Wilson poses at the premiere of the Netflix film "Senior Year,"
Rebel Wilson Celebrates 10 Years Since the Release of 'Pitch Perfect' : 'I Love My Bellas!'
Adam Devine
'Pitch Perfect' and 'Vampire Academy' Spin-Off Series Set Peacock Premiere Dates
Jon Hamm Jennifer Aniston
Jon Hamm & Jennifer Aniston Film The Morning Show, Plus Miles Teller, Kate Hudson and More
Hocus Pocus, Haunted Mansion
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
“Don’t Talk to Me” shirt, Masked Singer
20 of the Wildest Rules You Didn't Know Contestants Have to Follow on 'The Masked Singer'
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
Titanique Breakout Marla Mindelle Reveals the Secret to Her Hilarious Céline Dion Impression
'Titanique' Breakout Marla Mindelle Reveals the Secret to Her Hilarious Céline Dion Impression
Corbin Bleuhigh school musical the musical
Corbin Bleu Says Returning to 'HSM' Franchise 14 Years Later Was an 'Emotional Roller Coaster'
Macklemore
Macklemore Steals the Spotlight in Toronto, Plus Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordan Peele, Pharrell Williams & More
Adam Levine (R) and Behati Prinsloo attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline
JOSHUA BASSETT, OLIVIA RODRIGO
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett's Relationship Timeline
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
US actor Tom Cruise arrives to the world premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick!" in a helicopter piloted by himself, aboard the USS Midway in San Diego, California on May 4, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Tom Cruise Arrives at World Premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in a Helicopter He Piloted
TODAY -- Pictured: Lizzo on Friday July 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
Lizzo Performs in N.Y.C., Plus Rita Ora, Lucy Hale & Bailee Madison, Jenifer Lewis and More
JUlianne Hough
Julianne Hough Makes a Friend in N.Y.C., Plus John Mulaney & Olivia Munn, Steph Curry and More