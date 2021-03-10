Piers Morgan’s exit came after he made remarks questioning the validity of Meghan Markle’s mental health discussion with Oprah Winfrey

Piers Morgan Speaks Out Following His Good Morning Britain Exit and Meghan Markle Criticism

Piers Morgan seemingly has no regrets about leaving Good Morning Britain.

Morgan, 55, made the decision to depart from the morning news talk show after viewers and his own co-host Alex Beresford berated him for his comments regarding Meghan Markle.

The former host took to Twitter on Tuesday and spoke out for the first time hours after stepping away.

"Thinking of my late, great manager John Ferriter tonight. He'd have told me to do exactly the same thing. @GMB #TrustYourGut," he tweeted alongside a photo of the pair together.

His departure comes after Morgan received backlash for his comments about Meghan's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey. During his commentary, he questioned the Duchess of Sussex's legitimacy when it came to her discussing her mental health.

"I don't believe a word she says, Meghan Markle," Morgan said on Monday's Good Morning Britain. "I wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report and that fact that she fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible."

He later attempted to clarify his comments on mental illness and suicide.

Despite the efforts, U.K. media regulator Ofcom launched an investigation after more than 41,000 people wrote in to complain, according to Variety.

Morgan's last straw occurred on Tuesday when co-host Beresford told him, "I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her."

"Okay, I'm done with this, sorry, no, sorry ... see you later, sorry, can't do this," Morgan said as he walked off set.

ITV later confirmed Morgan exited for good.

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain," ITV said in a statement. "ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."