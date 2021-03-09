Piers Morgan Leaving Good Morning Britain After Controversial Meghan Markle Comments
Piers Morgan joined Good Morning Britain as a full-time host in 2015
Piers Morgan's time at Good Morning Britain has come to an end.
Morgan, 55, is leaving his early hours news show on the U.K. network, PEOPLE has confirmed.
"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain," ITV said in a statement. "ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."
His departure comes after Morgan was criticized for his response to Meghan Markle's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which he questioned Markle's authenticity while discussing her mental health.
"I don't believe a word she says, Meghan Markle," Morgan said on Monday's Good Morning Britain. "I wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report and that fact that she fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible."
While Morgan has since attempted to clarify his comments on mental illness and suicide, U.K. media regulator Ofcom launched an investigation after more than 41,000 people wrote in to complain, according to Variety.
On Tuesday, Morgan stormed off set after his own co-host, Alex Beresford, condemned his comments.
"I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off," Beresford said. "She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her."
"Okay, I'm done with this, sorry, no, sorry ... see you later, sorry, can't do this," Morgan said as he stood up and walked off.
Morgan has yet to personally comment on the news of his exit from Good Morning Britain.
After serving as a guest host several times, Morgan joined Good Morning Britain as a full-time host in November 2015. Prior to Good Morning Britain, he worked on several ITV shows over the years, including serving as a judge on Britain's Got Talent and Piers Morgan's Life Stories, which returned to ITV in February.