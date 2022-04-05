The Apple TV+ series Physical, which follows 1980s housewife-turned-aerobics instructor Sheila Rubin, will premiere its second season on Friday, June 3

Physical Is Back! See Rose Byrne and Murray Bartlett Get Their Aerobics On in Season 2 First-Look

It's time to get Physical!

Rose Byrne is back for season 2 of the Apple TV+ series, which follows her character, 1980s San Diego housewife Sheila Rubin, as she takes on a brand new lifestyle as an aerobics instructor.

On Tuesday, the network released first-look photos of the sophomore season, premiering globally on Friday, June 3 — and fans will be excited to see a new actor is joining the cast.

Murray Bartlett, who previously starred as Armond on HBO's The White Lotus and recently won a Critics Choice Award for his role, will be portraying Vincent "Vinnie" Green on Physical.

Vinnie is described as "a charismatic fitness instructor, weight-loss guru, and pioneer of the late-night infomercial," according to the network.

As shown in one of the photos, Vinnie is not afraid to show off his physicality and participates in an aerobics class with Sheila. Another photo sees Sheila in a striped blue blazer looking downwards, appearing to be seriously thinking about something as others look on.

Physical Rose Byrne in Physical | Credit: Apple TV +

Season 2 will pick up where season 1 ended after Sheila successfully launches her first fitness video. However, Sheila will soon face some obstacles, including being torn between her attraction to another person and remaining loyal to her husband (Rory Scovel) as well as competing with some other fitness gurus.

In addition to Byrne, Bartlett and Scovel, the dramedy series — created, written and executive produced by Annie Weisman — also stars Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao.

Physical premiered on Apple TV+ in June 2021. Two months later, the series was renewed for a second season ahead of its season 1 finale.

During a Television Critics Association virtual panel in February 2021, Byrne said, per The Hollywood Reporter, that Physical is "about paving that path for those wellness gurus and lifestyle gurus, which are now sort of a dime a dozen, but back then was groundbreaking."

The star added of the show's nostalgic costumes, "Those leotards are just within an inch of their life. It's like a Marvel costume or something, the amount of fittings I've had."