Phylicia Rashad Says She 'Fully Supports Survivors of Sexual Assault' After Celebrating Bill Cosby's Release

Bill Cosby and Phylicia Rashad starred as husband and wife over the course of 12 years, on both The Cosby Show and Cosby

Phylicia Rashad stated her support for sexual assault survivors on Wednesday, hours after she celebrated the release of her longtime friend Bill Cosby from prison.

"I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward," the actress wrote in a statement on Twitter. "My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth."

"Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects," Rashad continued. "My heartfelt wish is for healing."

Earlier in the day, Rashad has posted a photo of her former Cosby Show husband, responding to the news that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court had decided to overturn Cosby's sexual assault conviction.

Rashad faced backlash for her statement voicing support of Cosby, leading her to disable comments on Instagram and Twitter.

She didn't, however, disable the follow-up comments she made regarding sexual assault survivors.

"You cannot root for the rapist and the victim. 60 women came forward and yet that was not enough for you. Sixty! Would you like to sit with some of the victims and tell them about your happiness that he was released? I can hook you up," publicist Danny Deraney commented.

Another person similarly said, "Cheering for a rapist being released from prison on a technicality kinda undermines this entire tweet."

"This tweet doesn't mean anything at all with the previous one still up. Absolutely nothing," one social media user added.

Phylicia Rashad

Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in 2018 after Andrea Constand said he had drugged her and sexually assaulted her in her Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, home in 2004. More than 60 women also accused the actor of sexual misconduct. He and his defense have denied the allegations.

The disgraced actor — who served nearly three years of his three to 10-year sentence — had his sexual assault conviction overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court after they concluded a deal the actor made with a previous prosecutor should have precluded him from being charged in the criminal case.

Cosby had an agreement with then-Montgomery County district attorney Bruce Castor in 2005 stating that if the actor sat for a deposition in a civil case Constand had brought, he'd be immune from criminal prosecution. Castor declined to prosecute Cosby in a criminal case because he didn't believe he had enough evidence to get a conviction, he told PEOPLE on Wednesday.

In that deposition, Cosby admitted that he gave quaaludes to women with whom he wanted to have sex, and also admitted to numerous extramarital affairs.

Bill Cosby

Castor's successor Kevin Steele, however, pursued criminal charges against Cosby in 2015 and had him arrested days before the statute of limitations expired.

Steele used Cosby's admission in the deposition against him in the criminal trial, a decision that was characterized as a "due process violation," in a judgment determined by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The courts concluded the use of Cosby's statements from his deposition against him deprived him of his Fifth Amendment rights. Cosby, according to the overturn judgment, had been subject to "an unconstitutional 'coercive bait-and-switch.'"

In addition to releasing Cosby, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will prohibit future criminal charges related to Constand's case.

Reacting to the decision, Constand and her attorneys said in a statement: "On the one hand, the Court acknowledged that the former district attorney's decision not to prosecute Mr. Cosby was not a formal immunity agreement and constituted at best a unilateral exercise of prosecutorial discretion not to prosecute at the time, but nevertheless precluded a future prosecution, which included additional evidence dropped in the civil case."

The sexual assault survivor and her counsel also state that "were not privy" to discussions in regard to Castor's agreement not to pursue criminal charges.

"Once again," their statement said, "we remain grateful to those women who came forward to tell their stories, to D.A. Kevin Steele and the excellent prosecutors who achieved a conviction at trial, despite the ultimate outcome which resulted from a procedural technicality, and we urge all victims to have their voices heard."

As for Cosby, he has since returned to his home. On Wednesday, he shared a statement on Twitter saying, "I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence."

He added, "Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law."