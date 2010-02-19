PHOTOS: Secrets From the Gossip Girl Set

The wait is almost over for Gossip Girl fans!

The show returns to the CW March 8 (9 p.m. EST) — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look from the set of the first new episode in weeks.

Executive producer Stephanie Savage reveals the story behind these two revealing photos (but beware of spoilers!):

“We last saw Nate sleeping on a chair in Serena’s hospital room. Gossip Girl called Serena ‘Sleeping Beauty’ and referred to Nate as her ‘prince.’ Now we get to see this fairy tale for real — Serena and Nate, the golden couple, finally together. It was the reveal of S and N’s fateful coupling that night at the Shepherd wedding that set in motion the dynamics of our entire series, so it’s a big deal to finally have these two pair up. Blake Lively and Chace Crawford have amazing on-screen chemistry. Their scenes are some of the most fun and sexy we have ever shot.”

“Our previous episode “The DeBarted” left audiences wondering, “Who was the mystery woman Chuck saw at Bart’s grave?” Chuck wants to know too, and he spends our new episode “The Hurt Locket” tracking her down. Here we are shooting on location in the lobby of the famed Algonquin Hotel, where Chuck confronts our mystery lady (Mulholland Drive’s Laura Harring) and demands the truth about her association with Bart, and any information she might know about Chuck’s mother. This episode kicks off a big emotional Chuck story that brings him and Blair closer than ever. Ed Westwick and Leighton Meester are at the top of their game in this arc.”

Tell us: Do Nate and Serena make a good couple? What will Chuck find out about his mom?

Giovanni Rufino/The CW