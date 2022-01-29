10 Super Hot Photos of Justin Hartley ... on the Phone
The This Is Us star happens to look particularly great when deep in conversation
Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty
Justin Hartley turns 45 on Jan. 29 and to celebrate, we found 10 great photos of him talking on the phone. That's right — the This Is Us star just happens to look particularly great while chatting on screen. Don't believe us? Keep reading.
Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
There's the "it's so nice to talk to you" seated pose.
Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
The "this conversation is hard" walking moment.
Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
The "but I brought treats ... " slide down the cheek.
Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
The "tough conversation in a car" call.
Credit: Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty
The "I'm on a telethon" corded phone experience.
Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty
The "let's talk this through" conversation.
Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
The "of course I have time" call.
Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
The muscle shirt moment.
Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
And, of course, the "Hi! How are you?"
Happy Birthday, Justin!
