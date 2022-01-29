10 Super Hot Photos of Justin Hartley ... on the Phone

The This Is Us star happens to look particularly great when deep in conversation

By Kate Hogan January 29, 2022 10:00 AM

1 of 10

Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Justin Hartley turns 45 on Jan. 29 and to celebrate, we found 10 great photos of him talking on the phone. That's right — the This Is Us star just happens to look particularly great while chatting on screen. Don't believe us? Keep reading. 

2 of 10

Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

There's the "it's so nice to talk to you" seated pose. 

3 of 10

Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The "this conversation is hard" walking moment. 

4 of 10

Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The "but I brought treats ... " slide down the cheek. 

5 of 10

Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The "tough conversation in a car" call. 

6 of 10

Credit: Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty

The "I'm on a telethon" corded phone experience. 

7 of 10

Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

The "let's talk this through" conversation.  

8 of 10

Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The "of course I have time" call. 

9 of 10

Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The muscle shirt moment. 

10 of 10

Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

And, of course, the "Hi! How are you?"

Happy Birthday, Justin!

By Kate Hogan