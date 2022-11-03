Entertainment TV 10 Stunning Photos from Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt's Weekend Wedding The Bachelor alumna and her love said "I do" in front of 400 loved ones in Dallas By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines and Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 3, 2022 04:41 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 10 Mr. & Mrs. Troutt Megan Kay Photography Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt said "I do" on Oct. 29 in front of 400 guests at the groom's parents' home in Dallas. "It's a day I've dreamed of forever," The Bachelor alumna Prewett told PEOPLE. "I always wanted to get married in the fall." 02 of 10 Getting Primped Megan Kay Photography Before slipping into one of her two custom Nardos Design dresses, Prewett got glam with the help of Hair by Chrissy Rasmussen and Makeup by Natalie Mas. "I couldn't imagine having anyone else do my hair for my wedding day," the bride told PEOPLE, "and Natalie makes me feel glamorous while still feeling like myself." 03 of 10 Here Comes the Bride Megan Kay Photography For the ceremony, Prewett wore an off-the-shoulder gown with detailed veil. "When I walked in [to Nardos Design] I was looking through their catalog and saw the verse Esther 4:14 which is the verse that inspired my book Made for this Moment," Prewett said. "After that, I knew I had to have them design my dress." The boutique also helped with dresses for her bridal brunch and rehearsal dinner, with The Bar supplying bridesmaid dresses. 04 of 10 Sunny Skies Megan Kay Photography The couple's ceremony and reception took place at Troutt's parents' home. "It's unique and special to us and having our friends and family there means so much," Prewett said. Whitney Bailey with Engaged Events helped plan the big day in three months' time, with Sincerely Addison handling invitations, The Crakes doing video and Megan Kay Photography taking pictures. 05 of 10 Aisle of Smiles Megan Kay Photography "For both Grant and I, the most important thing is our faith and we want to make sure that is at the center of everything that day," Prewett shared of the ceremony, in which the couple exchanged their own vows. 06 of 10 Waiting Game Megan Kay Photography Shortly after the couple's July 31 engagement, Prewett revealed the pair was saving intimacy for marriage. "He is everything I have prayed for, waited for, and dreamed of my whole life," she said of her then-fiancé. "He was definitely worth the wait." 07 of 10 Tables Topped Megan Kay Photography Something Pretty Floral provided endless white roses for the couple's ceremony and reception. 08 of 10 Take the Cake Megan Kay Photography "I wanted our wedding cake to be the centerpiece of our reception," Prewett said of the towering red velvet confection. "I had heard about Fancy Cakes by Lauren and was told she was the best. When Grant and I did our cake tasting not only did they taste amazing but she was also able to make my vision come to life!" 09 of 10 Dream Come True Megan Kay Photography A greenhouse sheltered guests, who danced to the tunes of the Jordan Kahn Orchestra (Caleb & Kelsey handled music for the ceremony). 10 of 10 Lifetime Ahead Megan Kay Photography Following the nuptials, the bride and groom jetted to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Said Prewett, "We [were] so excited for the wedding but what we are most excited for is a lifetime together."