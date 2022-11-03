10 Stunning Photos from Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt's Weekend Wedding

The Bachelor alumna and her love said "I do" in front of 400 loved ones in Dallas

Published on November 3, 2022 04:41 PM
01 of 10

Mr. & Mrs. Troutt

Madi Prewett & Grant Troutt . Credit: Megan Kay Photography.
Megan Kay Photography

Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt said "I do" on Oct. 29 in front of 400 guests at the groom's parents' home in Dallas. "It's a day I've dreamed of forever," The Bachelor alumna Prewett told PEOPLE. "I always wanted to get married in the fall."

02 of 10

Getting Primped

Madi Prewett & Grant Troutt . Credit: Megan Kay Photography.
Megan Kay Photography

Before slipping into one of her two custom Nardos Design dresses, Prewett got glam with the help of Hair by Chrissy Rasmussen and Makeup by Natalie Mas. "I couldn't imagine having anyone else do my hair for my wedding day," the bride told PEOPLE, "and Natalie makes me feel glamorous while still feeling like myself."

03 of 10

Here Comes the Bride

Madi Prewett & Grant Troutt . Credit: Megan Kay Photography.
Megan Kay Photography

For the ceremony, Prewett wore an off-the-shoulder gown with detailed veil. "When I walked in [to Nardos Design] I was looking through their catalog and saw the verse Esther 4:14 which is the verse that inspired my book Made for this Moment," Prewett said. "After that, I knew I had to have them design my dress." The boutique also helped with dresses for her bridal brunch and rehearsal dinner, with The Bar supplying bridesmaid dresses.

04 of 10

Sunny Skies

Madi Prewett & Grant Troutt . Credit: Megan Kay Photography.
Megan Kay Photography

The couple's ceremony and reception took place at Troutt's parents' home. "It's unique and special to us and having our friends and family there means so much," Prewett said. Whitney Bailey with Engaged Events helped plan the big day in three months' time, with Sincerely Addison handling invitations, The Crakes doing video and Megan Kay Photography taking pictures.

05 of 10

Aisle of Smiles

Madi Prewett & Grant Troutt . Credit: Megan Kay Photography.
Megan Kay Photography

"For both Grant and I, the most important thing is our faith and we want to make sure that is at the center of everything that day," Prewett shared of the ceremony, in which the couple exchanged their own vows.

06 of 10

Waiting Game

Madi Prewett & Grant Troutt . Credit: Megan Kay Photography.
Megan Kay Photography

Shortly after the couple's July 31 engagement, Prewett revealed the pair was saving intimacy for marriage. "He is everything I have prayed for, waited for, and dreamed of my whole life," she said of her then-fiancé. "He was definitely worth the wait."

07 of 10

Tables Topped

Madi Prewett & Grant Troutt . Credit: Megan Kay Photography.
Megan Kay Photography

Something Pretty Floral provided endless white roses for the couple's ceremony and reception.

08 of 10

Take the Cake

Madi Prewett & Grant Troutt . Credit: Megan Kay Photography.
Megan Kay Photography

"I wanted our wedding cake to be the centerpiece of our reception," Prewett said of the towering red velvet confection. "I had heard about Fancy Cakes by Lauren and was told she was the best. When Grant and I did our cake tasting not only did they taste amazing but she was also able to make my vision come to life!"

09 of 10

Dream Come True

Madi Prewett & Grant Troutt . Credit: Megan Kay Photography.
Megan Kay Photography

A greenhouse sheltered guests, who danced to the tunes of the Jordan Kahn Orchestra (Caleb & Kelsey handled music for the ceremony).

10 of 10

Lifetime Ahead

Madi Prewett & Grant Troutt . Credit: Megan Kay Photography.
Megan Kay Photography

Following the nuptials, the bride and groom jetted to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Said Prewett, "We [were] so excited for the wedding but what we are most excited for is a lifetime together."

