01 of 10 They're Married! Wondery Days of Our Lives actor Lucas Adams and Liv and Maddie star Shelby Wulfert married on Oct. 15 at the Chateau Hiddenwood estate in Waxahachie, Texas. "This really means we're going to be adventure buddies for the rest of our lives and best, best friends," Wulfert told PEOPLE.

02 of 10 With This Ring Wondery Adams asked his grandfather for a ring from his late grandmother, continuing a family tradition, however he didn't have a ring left to give. So Adams worked with him to have a diamond brooch of his grandmother's turned into a ring for Wulfert, and his grandfather gave the actor his very own wedding band, too. "They were together forever," Adams said of his grandparents.

03 of 10 Fur-ever Love Wondery The pair's pup Lando was on hand for the occasion — wearing a dress shirt of his own!

04 of 10 A Dress to Impress Wondery "It was the first dress I tried on," Wulfert said of her Jenny Yoo crepe satin dress which she purchased from BHLDN at Anthropologie in Los Angeles. The gown, which features a deep V in the front and scooped back with button detail, caught Wulfert's eye immediately. "It's so beautiful," she said. "It's like if a calla lily flower came to life and became a vintage Hollywood starlet."

05 of 10 Party On Wondery A handful of friends and former costars came together for a group photo during the celebration.

06 of 10 Just Like Mom's Wondery The cake came from an Adams family favorite, the local Mom's Bakery, and the topper was actually used at Wulfert's grandparents' 1951 wedding. "We have a lot of really cute vintage touches that are super meaningful to us," the bride shared.

07 of 10 Together Forever Wondery "This marks the beginning of starting to really build our family together and what that means for us," Wulfert told PEOPLE.

08 of 10 Spin Cycle Wondery For the outdoor reception, the pair put together their own Spotify playlist of tunes. "It's really fun that it just gets to be all our favorit songs," said Wulfert.

09 of 10 Sparkle Motion Wondery "I'm excited to come up with a bunch of husband nicknames for him," Wulfert told PEOPLE of post-married life with Adams.