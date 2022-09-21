Entertainment TV All the Gorgeous Photos from 'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's PEOPLE Interview Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia open up to PEOPLE about their very different season endings: "I'm so thankful" By Dana Rose Falcone and Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 21, 2022 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 07 Forever Bonded Sami Drasin In the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, the dual stars of The Bachelorette season 19 open up about their journeys to love — and in one case, heartbreak. "Gabby was able to help me through and get me in the right head space," Rachel Recchia said of her post-show split from fiancé Tino Franco. "I am so thankful for her." 02 of 07 Friends 'til the End Sami Drasin Though viewers had their opinions about a season featuring two women — and the dynamic between the leads — Gabby Windey told PEOPLE in August that while the situation was at times hard, "I think our sisterhood is something so special that nobody's seen before. I think it allows us to be more vulnerable with each other because we know that there's someone else by our side." 03 of 07 Dancing Through Life Sami Drasin Next up for Gabby is competing on Dancing with the Stars, while Rachel will get back to work as a flight instructor and pilot. 04 of 07 Words of Wisdom Sami Drasin When Rachel revealed on the season finale that Franco had cheated on her, Windey had her back. "Honestly, f--- him and kick him in the motherf---ing balls," Gabby said. "You don't deserve this." 05 of 07 Doing Hard Things Sami Drasin "I know that this isn't what I deserve," Rachel told PEOPLE. "Even though it's hard now, everything is going to lead me to the person I'm meant to be with." 06 of 07 More to Love Gabby Windey. Sami Drasin Of her engagement to Erich Schwer, Gabby told PEOPLE, "There's no questions in how he feels about me. We're excited to see what life holds." 07 of 07 Seeing the Future Sami Drasin As Gabby and Rachel move into the future, their bond will linger. As Rachel posted on Instagram days before the finale, "love you. always 🤍"