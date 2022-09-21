01 of 07 Forever Bonded Sami Drasin In the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, the dual stars of The Bachelorette season 19 open up about their journeys to love — and in one case, heartbreak. "Gabby was able to help me through and get me in the right head space," Rachel Recchia said of her post-show split from fiancé Tino Franco. "I am so thankful for her."

02 of 07 Friends 'til the End Sami Drasin Though viewers had their opinions about a season featuring two women — and the dynamic between the leads — Gabby Windey told PEOPLE in August that while the situation was at times hard, "I think our sisterhood is something so special that nobody's seen before. I think it allows us to be more vulnerable with each other because we know that there's someone else by our side."

03 of 07 Dancing Through Life Sami Drasin Next up for Gabby is competing on Dancing with the Stars, while Rachel will get back to work as a flight instructor and pilot.

04 of 07 Words of Wisdom Sami Drasin When Rachel revealed on the season finale that Franco had cheated on her, Windey had her back. "Honestly, f--- him and kick him in the motherf---ing balls," Gabby said. "You don't deserve this."

05 of 07 Doing Hard Things Sami Drasin "I know that this isn't what I deserve," Rachel told PEOPLE. "Even though it's hard now, everything is going to lead me to the person I'm meant to be with."

06 of 07 More to Love Gabby Windey. Sami Drasin Of her engagement to Erich Schwer, Gabby told PEOPLE, "There's no questions in how he feels about me. We're excited to see what life holds."