Photos of the Cast of And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City Reboot, on Set

The wildly popular Sex and the City ended in 2004, but its ongoing popularity led to a reboot, And Just Like That..., to air on HBO Max. Three of the original show's leading women, Sarah Jessica Parter, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, have made their official return and filming has begun on the series.

The series is expected to follow the returning characters — Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York Goldenblatt, respectively — and all their partners, picking up where we last saw them in Sex and the City 2.