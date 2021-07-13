Photos of the Cast of And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City Reboot, on Set
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis have reunited to film And Just Like That...! See all of the best and most glam photos from set 17 years after the original show's finale and 10 years since Sex and the City 2
Reunited and It Feels So Good
The wildly popular Sex and the City ended in 2004, but its ongoing popularity led to a reboot, And Just Like That..., to air on HBO Max. Three of the original show's leading women, Sarah Jessica Parter, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, have made their official return and filming has begun on the series.
The series is expected to follow the returning characters — Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York Goldenblatt, respectively — and all their partners, picking up where we last saw them in Sex and the City 2.
First Day Must-Haves
Sarah Jessica Parker shared a snap of her script as filming began, sharing her "trailer/dressing room/tote bag haul" must-haves ahead of her first day of filming.
Trailer Chronicles
Parker also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from inside of her dressing room, captioning the photo, "Here she comes."
Hug It Out
There were hugs all around as Parker and Nixon filmed together on July 9.
Lights, Camera, Action!
The duo both embraced their natural hair color for the show: Nixon wore her hair in a sleek silver cropped bob, while Parker let her natural hair show through at the roots.
Dog Mom on Duty
Look out Elizabeth Taylor! Looks like there's a new dog in town, and it was filming with Kristin Davis on July 12.
Pup Parade
Davis took a break from filming to show her costar some affection.
City Chic
Parker sported a pink day coat and sleek low ponytail for filming on July 12.
Headed to Set
Nixon multi-tasked as she headed to set on July 13.
Pretty in Pink
Davis, who masked up while on set on July 13, sported an oh-so-Charlotte outfit (minus those comfy between-takes shoes, of course).
The City's Her Runway
Meanwhile, Parker is back in her signature Carrie Bradshaw style, though Patricia Field, responsible for the original series' iconic costuming, won't be returning to the series (she has a "time conflict" with her current job costuming Emily in Paris).