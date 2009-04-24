PHOTO: When Blago Met Speidi!

The Hills stars (and newlyweds-to-be!) Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, whom PEOPLE can confirm will be participants in NBC’s new incarnation of the reality show I’m a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here!, struck a pose with former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich Thursday in Los Angeles.

A judge ruled earlier this week that Blagojevich, who had hoped to participate in the show, will not be allowed to leave the country while still under investigation in his home state. The ex-governor flew to Los Angeles to help promote the show anyway.

At a press conference Friday, NBC announced that Janice Dickinson, Stephen Baldwin, John Salley, Idol‘s Sanjaya Malakar and professional wrestler Torrie Wilson will be joining Spencer and Heidi at the jungle location in Costa Rica for what the network called “the ultimate Swiss Family Robinson.”

Blagojevich was on hand for the announcement and expressed his disappointment with not being allowed to participate. “Sometimes life’s journey takes you on a series of paths you never expected,” he told reporters. “I look forward to having the opportunity to prove my innocence but at same time, I’m interested in trying to pursue a way to earn a living. Originally, I was skeptical about appearing on the show but after talking to producers, I was a little more interested.”

I’m a Celebrity premieres June 1st (8p.m. ET) on NBC. — Mark Dagostino

