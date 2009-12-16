PHOTO: Project Runway Season 7 Cast Revealed

Just weeks after Irina Shabayeva was named winner of Project Runway‘s sixth season — and first on Lifetime — the show is making a swift return on Jan. 14 (10 p.m. EST). And while last season found the designers transplanted to Los Angeles, the competition will return to its roots in New York City.

Sixteen competitors from all over the world — the cast boasts designers from the Ivory Coast, Dominican Republic, the Philippines, China and Mexico — will face off for $100,000, a spread in Marie Claire magazine and the chance to launch their own line. Returning as well, Tim Gunn will mentor the contestants alongside host (and judge) Heidi Klum and judges Nina Garcia and Michael Kors.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Like last year, Lifetime will air Runway‘s companion show, Models of the Runway, immediately after the design competition (11 p.m. EST).

For more on the models and designers — including full biographies and pictures of their work — visit MyLifetime.com.