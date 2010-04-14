PHOTO: Demi Lovato Gets Bloody on Grey's Set

It’s “Demi Interrupted!”

Demi Lovato posted a photo of herself with that caption on the set of Grey’s Anatomy, where she is filming a guest appearance on the ABC medical drama.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I m so thrilled,” the star of the Disney Channel’s Sonny with a Chance Tweeted in March of the chance to fulfill “one of my biggest dreams.”

Lovato will play patient who is being treated for possible schizophrenia at Seattle Grace hospital by Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) and Dr. Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) in an episode set to air in May.

Demi Lovato s on the Grey s set filming her guest spot,” show creator Shonda Rimes Tweeted recently. “Everyone s super excited around here.