Phoebe Waller-Bridge Teases Fleabag Season 3 — When She's 50 Years Old

Fleabag may not be over just yet.

Ever since the hit Amazon/BBC comedy-drama wrapped its second season in April, creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has insisted there would not be a third season.

But in the wake of the show’s big victories at the 2019 Emmy Awards this month, Waller-Bridge has changed her tune on the possibility of another season — slightly.

“I quite like the idea of coming back to her, well, me, when I’m 50,” the actress, 34, said on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night.

“Cause I feel like she would’ve had more life then, and God knows what she would have got up to,” she told host Seth Meyers. “And actually, seeing a character like that in her later stage of life, I think, is exciting.”

However, Waller-Bridge reiterated to Meyers that there are no solid plans to continue the series: “But I think for now, she’s been through enough. We got to let her go.”

Fleabag follows the sexual misadventures of a woman known only as Fleabag, originally based on Waller-Bridge’s 2013 one-woman stage play of the same name.

During the 2019 Emmy Awards, Waller-Bridge took home the awards for best writing for a comedy series and best actress for Fleabag, while the show won outstanding comedy series.

The best actress win for Waller-Bridge was particularly significant as she beat out Veep‘s Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was nominated for her record 19th acting Emmy.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

“No! Oh my God, no!” the surprised star said on stage after accepting her Emmy. “Thank you. I find acting really hard and really painful. But it’s all about this. Thank you to be nominated with these unbelievable actresses who I have just looked up to and watched and laughed at with for so many years. It means so much, I mean that in a nice way. And this means a huge amount to me.”

“Huge thanks again to the Fleabag family, Fleabag gang, yay!” she added. “Thank you so much! I’m so supported on this show, as Harry said. We all, it’s sickening how much we all love each other. I’m so supported by this wonderful cast. A big shout-out to my acting agent, Aileen, who has been rooting for me literally from the very beginning. Amazon, BBC, thank you for doing this. I’m going to start repeating myself. Thank you!”

Following the upset victory, the British actress, writer and producer told Entertainment Tonight that the series still won’t be getting a third season.

“I mean, to be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it, actually,” Waller-Bridge said. “It does feel like the story is complete. It’s so nice to hear that so many people loved it.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

“I’m a bit like, ‘Aw, damn it, maybe she shouldn’t have waved goodbye at the end,’” she added. “But it does feel right. It feels right to go out on a high, and you can’t get higher than this.”

Waller-Bridge also serves as the writer, showrunner and producer on BBC America’s Killing Eve, which stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. The British spy thriller earned Waller-Bride her first Emmy nomination for outstanding writing in a drama series last year.