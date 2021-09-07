Phoebe Waller-Bridge Steps Away from Amazon's Mr. & Mrs. Smith Series 

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is stepping away from Amazon's Mr. & Mrs. Smith series.

A representative for Waller-Bridge, 36, confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that the actress has left the upcoming project due to creative differences with costar and executive producer Donald Glover.

Amazon echoed similar sentiments, sharing in a statement to PEOPLE: "We can confirm that Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover have mutually and amicably parted ways on the series."

The streaming platform also stated that Waller-Bridge's role will be recast as Glover "whom the series idea first originated, continues as EP and star, with co-creator and executive producer Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo), who will serve as showrunner, and executive producers Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer (New Regency)."

The series will go into production next year, Amazon added.

A rep for Glover did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Glover, 37, first announced the project with Waller-Bridge on his Instagram Story in February, sharing a video of himself dancing alone before cutting to footage of the award-winning Fleabag creator and actress.

"Mr + Mrs Smith," he wrote. "Donald Glover x Phoebe Waller-Bridge."

In the video, Waller-Bridge leans against a door frame in a similar fashion to Angelina Jolie's pose in the movie poster for 2005's Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty

The series is based on the Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which starred Jolie and Brad Pitt as a married couple, who are secretly assassins working for competing agencies.

"Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It's truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team," Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke said in a statement to Variety earlier this year. "'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' is an iconic property, and we can't wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own. We're thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency."

Both Glover and Waller-Bridge have previously worked with Amazon.

Waller-Bridge wrote and starred in the Amazon/BBC series Fleabag, which collected six Emmys and a Golden Globe, while Glover released the musical film Guava Island on the streaming service in 2019.