Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Jennifer Lopez's 'Jenny from the Block' Inspired Fleabag's Hot Priest

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is revealing the surprising inspiration behind her popular Hot Priest character from Fleabag.

The actress and writer, 34, won the Critics’ Choice Award for best comedy series on Sunday for her Amazon Prime series Fleabag and she thanked Jennifer Lopez for inspiring her work.

“This means such a massive amount especially after seeing who we are nominated with,” Waller-Bridge said while accepting the award. “There is bad acting on my part. You have no idea how much you can accidentally inspire someone by your work.”

She continued, “And someone inspired this show and that’s J. Lo. I decided that the priest’s favorite song was ‘Jenny from the Block’ and it opened the whole character up for me.”

Lopez was also in attendance at the ceremony, nominated for her performance in Hustlers.

Waller-Bridge also thanked her sister, composer Isobel Waller-Bridge.

“I dedicate this award to Isobel who composed the music for the show,” the actress said. “There are slightly mediocre bits in Fleabag that are elevated by her score.”

Waller-Bridge’s win comes a week after she won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy.

She then auctioned off the Ralph & Russo tuxedo she wore to the event on eBay as a way to raise funds benefitting Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund, WIRES Wildlife Rescue Emergency Fund and Wildlife Victoria — three charities close to her heart that are helping to combat the disaster.

“I’m very excited that this stunning, one-of-a-kind, couture tuxedo created by Australian geniuses Ralph & Russo will continue its journey by contributing to this urgent cause. If money raised by its auction can help raise funds to fight the disaster in Australia, the future impact of this suit will be far greater than the luck it brought me and the Fleabag team at the Golden Globes last weekend,” she said in a statement.

“To add to its allure… I spent most of the night brushing it past and rubbing it up against all the sparkly people I could find,” the actress continued. “These threads are laced with legends!”

The auction will last a total of 10 days, ending at 11:00 AEDT on January 20, 2020.

The starting bid currently stands at $77,000 AUD (roughly $54,000 U.S.) and includes global shipping and insurance fees.