Phoebe Tonkin and Singer Alex Greenwald Make Their Relationship Instagram Official with a Face Mask-Clad Kiss

The Originals' Phoebe Tonkin isn't afraid to pack on a little PDA.

On Monday, the actress, 30, went Instagram official with Phantom Planet frontman Alex Greenwald, confirming their romance by sharing a photo of the pair kissing through their respective face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Alongside an emoji of a black heart, Tonkin captioned the black-and-white shot, "wear yo masks!"

The Australian actress' comments section was quickly flooded with messages, with The Vampire Diaries costar Claire Holt responding to the shot, "😍."

"We luv to see it," Dynasty star Maddison Brown wrote.

"Caute," Sirens alum Jessica McNamee commented.

It's unclear exactly when the two started dating, though Greenwald, 40, previously teased the relationship on his Instagram.

In April, the musician shared a picture of Tonkin wearing a Phantom Planet t-shirt while laying in bed.

"The new @phantomplanet shirt comes with the girl," he captioned the photo. "Please, please buy a shirt, it’s been 21 days. I need her out of my house."

Later that month, Tonkin posted a throwback recycling ad and gave a nod to Greenwald in the Instagram caption.

"Happy 🌏 Earth 🌎 Day from a twelve year old @alexandergreenwald 💞🌈🌻🍃," she wrote.

She also gave a shoutout to Greenwald and his band in March when they released their new single "Devastator."

"🤗🤗🤗 @phantomplanet @alexandergreenwald 👍," Tonkin wrote alongside a clip of the song.

Prior to her relationship, Tonkin dated The Vampire Diaries costar Paul Wesley. The two were on and off for four years before calling it quits for good in October 2017.

As for Greenwald, he was engaged to Brie Larson after proposing to the Oscar winner in May 2016. PEOPLE confirmed in January 2019 that the two had broken off the engagement.