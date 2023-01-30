Phoebe Dynevor Reveals She Won't Be in 'Bridgerton' Season 3 But Is 'Excited to Watch as a Viewer'

Filming for Bridgerton season 3 began in the summer of 2022 — but star Phoebe Dynevor has revealed she won't be reprising her role as Daphne Bridgerton

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Published on January 30, 2023
BRIDGERTON (L to R) PHOEBE DYNEVOR as DAPHNE BRIDGERTON and RUTH GEMMELL as LADY VIOLET BRIDGERTON
Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton . Photo: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

It's a sad day for Bridgerton fans.

In an interview with Screen Rant over the weekend, star Phoebe Dynevor revealed her character likely won't make an appearance in season three of the Netflix hit show. The actress, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, dropped the bombshell when asked if there were any "exciting dynamics coming up for Daphne" in the upcoming season.

"Sadly, not in season 3. Potentially in the future," Dynevor, 27, told the outlet. "But season 3, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

PEOPLE has reached out to Netflix for comment.

While the news is surprising, it's not completely unexpected, as the Netflix series is known to focus on a different love story each season.

The first season centered around Daphne Bridgerton's love story with the brooding and mysterious Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page). Meanwhile, the second season was all about her brother Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) quest to find his viscountess.

Season three will focus on Colin Bridgerton's (Luke Newton) romance with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Production began in the summer of 2022.

bridgeton
Regé-Jean Page as Simon, the Duke of Hastings, and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton. netflix

Dynevor's former Bridgerton love interest Page, who was recently named the most handsome person in the world, was noticeably absent from season two. He wrote on Instagram of his departure, "The ride of a life time. It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke."

"Joining this family - not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans - it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined," he added. "The love is real and will just keep growing."

Series producer Shonda Rhimes shared on Instagram at the time: "Remember: the Duke is never gone. He's just waiting to be binge watched all over again. #ShondalandMenOnNetflixAreForever."

RELATED VIDEO: Regé-Jean Page Not Returning for Bridgerton Season 2: 'The Ride of a Lifetime'

Dynevor's résumé features several TV shows, including Younger, Waterloo Road and Snatch. She's also gearing up to make her film debut, playing real-life ceramicist Clarice Cliff in The Colour Room, out Nov. 12. But her breakout role was on Netflix's wildly popular drama Bridgerton.

The success of Bridgerton came as a shock to her, however.

"I thought it was just another project. I didn't think anyone was going to care," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2021. "We were all in lockdown, stuck at home and nothing changed. In the first season, people were saying to me, 'You know, this could be huge,' but you don't ever believe that, and you will never understand what it feels like until it happens to you."

"It's quite out-of-body and weird," she added. "It was only when we started being able to leave the house again and there were photographers outside — which was really scary — that I realized if I went out in my pajamas, there might be someone taking pictures."

