Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller Stroll Hand-in-Hand in London Outing

Phoebe Dynevor has a new man in her life.

The Bridgerton actress was photographed out and about in London last Wednesday, showing a public display of affection with Cameron Fuller, son of Hollywood producer Brad Fuller.

In pictures of their outing, the pair walked hand-in-hand as they strolled the streets of the city, with Fuller's father — a producer on the Quiet Place franchise — and another female friend joining them.

In another photo, Fuller was snapped with his arm wrapped around Dynevor's shoulder and their hands interlocked.

Dynevor, 27, was dressed casually for the outing in black leggings, a black hoodie and a brown leather jacket. Her beau was dressed similarly, with a pair of black joggers, a crewneck and a light jacket. Both she and Fuller, 27, wore hats and dark sunglasses as they explored the city.

Last week's sighting marks the second time Dynevor has been photographed with Fuller — though the pair's London outing is the first time the two were seen exchanging affections.

A representative for Dynevor had no comment, while Fuller's rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

BACKGRID

Fuller is the first love interest Dynevor has been linked to since she and Pete Davidson went their separate ways in 2021. She and the Saturday Night Live comedian were together for five months before their split, with Davidson, 29, repeatedly visiting her in England and the two sporting matching "PD" necklaces.

They made their first (and only) public appearance together in July 2021 in a PDA-filled Wimbledon outing, but PEOPLE confirmed their split just one month later.

Fuller — an actor who starred on TNT's The Last Ship and who runs a popular YouTube channel with his best friend Gregg Sulkin — was last linked to Lucy Hale, who he was spotted on several dinner dates with. Prior to that, he dated influencer Lauren Elizabeth for over two years.

BACKGRID

Dynevor recently shocked fans as she announced that she will not be reprising her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the upcoming third season of the hit Netflix series.

"Sadly, not in season 3. Potentially in the future," she told Screen Rant. "But season 3, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

While the news is surprising, it's not completely unexpected, as the Netflix series is known to focus on a different love story each season.

The first season centered around Daphne Bridgerton's love story with the brooding and mysterious Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page). Season 2, on the other hand, was all about her brother Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) quest to find his viscountess.

Season 3 will focus on Colin Bridgerton's (Luke Newton) romance with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Production began in the summer of 2022.

Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Prior to her breakout role on Bridgerton, Dynevor starred in comedy series Younger and Snatch. She recently made her film debut as real-life ceramicist Clarice Cliff in The Colour Room.

For the Manchester-born actress, the success of the Shondaland series came as a shock.

"I thought it was just another project. I didn't think anyone was going to care," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2021. "We were all in lockdown, stuck at home and nothing changed. In the first season, people were saying to me, 'You know, this could be huge,' but you don't ever believe that, and you will never understand what it feels like until it happens to you."

"It's quite out-of-body and weird," she added. "It was only when we started being able to leave the house again and there were photographers outside — which was really scary — that I realized if I went out in my pajamas, there might be someone taking pictures."