This Under-the-Radar Streaming Service Is the Cheapest Option for Cord-Cutters

And it just added Starz to its lineup

As more and more streaming services like HBO Max and the upcoming NBC Peacock enter the so-called “streaming wars,” cable streaming remains a somewhat less populous field with a limited amount of options for cord-cutters. Most platforms remain on the pricier side (such as Hulu’s $55-per-month option), so it’s all the more important for viewers to look for affordable, easy-to-use services that won’t break the bank.

One of them is Philo, a relatively under-the-radar service that includes popular channels such as BBC America, AMC, Comedy Central, and Hallmark. It’s currently the cheapest option for cord-cutters at just $20 per month, and includes a seven-day free trial for those who want to try before committing.

With the Starz and Epix add-ons, subscribers can watch cult-favorite dramas such as Outlander and Belgravia for a low cost. Adding the premium brands to Philo’s service has been “consistently requested by our subscribers,” according to Philo COO and Head of Content Acquisition Mike Keyserling in a press release.

Viewers can sign up to watch Starz and Epix at Philo now through a seven-day free trial. With streaming TV being one of the best ways to stay entertained indoors, Philo is another platform to put on your radar.