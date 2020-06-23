This Under-the-Radar Streaming Service Is the Cheapest Option for Cord-Cutters
And it just added Starz to its lineup
As more and more streaming services like HBO Max and the upcoming NBC Peacock enter the so-called “streaming wars,” cable streaming remains a somewhat less populous field with a limited amount of options for cord-cutters. Most platforms remain on the pricier side (such as Hulu’s $55-per-month option), so it’s all the more important for viewers to look for affordable, easy-to-use services that won’t break the bank.
One of them is Philo, a relatively under-the-radar service that includes popular channels such as BBC America, AMC, Comedy Central, and Hallmark. It’s currently the cheapest option for cord-cutters at just $20 per month, and includes a seven-day free trial for those who want to try before committing.
Stream It! Philo, 7-Day Free Trial then $20 per month; philo.com
While Philo’s content library might not be as all-encompassing as pricier options, it does include cult-favorite programs such as Killing Eve, Better Call Saul, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, and Lifetime and the Hallmark Channel’s much-loved romantic comedies. The streaming service also recently announced that it’s adding Starz and Epix to its lineup at an extra $3 for the first three months, then $6 per month after.
With the Starz and Epix add-ons, subscribers can watch cult-favorite dramas such as Outlander and Belgravia for a low cost. Adding the premium brands to Philo’s service has been “consistently requested by our subscribers,” according to Philo COO and Head of Content Acquisition Mike Keyserling in a press release.
Viewers can sign up to watch Starz and Epix at Philo now through a seven-day free trial. With streaming TV being one of the best ways to stay entertained indoors, Philo is another platform to put on your radar.
